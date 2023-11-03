SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Rokid, a renowned name in the world of assisted reality, has made its mark in the Indian luxury tech market for the first time with the launch of its Rokid AR Joy pack. This pack consists of Rokid Max-assisted reality (AR) smart glasses, accompanied by the Rokid Station, an Android TV box tailored for an immersive experience.

The Rokid Max weighing just 75 gms and can be worn for hours is set to revolutionize the way we perceive and interact with technology. These state-of-the-art AR glasses come equipped with Sony micro-LED screens that can project visuals equivalent to a massive 215-inch screen located 10 feet away. This cutting-edge projection technology truly transports users into a realm of immersive visuals, bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds seamlessly. On the wings of the glasses, you'll find both volume and dimming controls. Rokid Max comes with a unique vision correction feature (from -6 to 0) for people who wear glasses.

The Rokid Station, designed to complement the Rokid Max, enhances the user experience. This Android TV box simplifies navigation through tactile remote buttons, and its user interface is finely tuned for comfortable AR usage.

The Rokid Station boasts a standalone 5,000mAh battery, offering up to five hours of continuous usage. The 32GB of internal storage ensures that users have ample space for media streaming. Additionally, a micro-HDMI display port allows easy connectivity to the Rokid Max or any other compatible AR glasses, and it can even be connected to an external display. The convenience factor doesn't stop here; it can also charge your smartphone via its USB-C port.

One of the standout features of the Rokid Station is the built-in controls on the station, ensuring convenient access to the glasses while allowing you to keep the device in your pocket or bag. It brings forth the simplicity of an Android TV box, featuring a home screen with apps specifically optimized for smart devices.

Sushil Motwani, Founder of Aytexcel Pvt Ltd, has brought Rokid to India, expressed his excitement and stated, "The arrival of Rokid's immersive AR smart glasses and the Rokid Station in India is a game-changer for the luxury tech sector. The luxury tech space in India is booming and we want to be the first movers in the market to capitalize on this. The Rokid Max and Rokid Station are poised to disrupt the luxury tech market by offering a combination of top-notch hardware and a compelling ecosystem for consumers to explore, all while being intricately designed to cater to their tech-savvy needs."

These assisted reality smart glasses open up a new world of possibilities for users. When connected to the Rokid Station, a plethora of streaming video apps from the Google Play Store, including Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube, become accessible.

