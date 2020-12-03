New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Aerospace and defence technology major Rolls-Royce and Infosys have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace business.

As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys.

Also Read | Madhu Vajrakarur, 23-Yr-Old Electrical Engineering Student From Andhra Pradesh Builds Wind Turbine That Generates Both Electricity and Water (View Pic).

Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

"India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands," said Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India and South Asia.

Also Read | Filipino RC Cola’s Bizarre Ad Having Son Grow Glasses on the Back and Mom Pull out Her Head Is Disgusting Netizens! Whatever Happened to Jumping down the Buildings to Grab a Bottle.

"Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent," he said in a statement.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said the IT major has always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics.

"The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)