There are a lot of people who still do not have access to pure drinking water, sanitation and electricity. In India, many villages and towns lack these necessities. They are struggling each day to get adequate facilities for water supply and electricity, even though the supply has significantly increased. Again, the issue is not limited to one country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that billions of people across the world continue to lack access to clean water, sanitation and power supply. Madhu Vajrakarur, an electrical engineering student from Andhra Pradesh, grew up, lacking access to these basic requirements. Hence, he built a wind turbine that generates both electricity and clean water for drinking. Pictures of him, alongside his constructed wind turbine, have surfaced on social media, inspiring netizens for his thoughtful and genius work.

Born and brought up in Vajrakarur village, in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, is also one of the many places without access to a continuous supply of electricity or clean water, the 23-year-old narrated what inspired him to build a turbine. “I was born and brought up in Vajrakarur village. Here, the main source of water supply is through borewells and water tankers. The water drawn from the borewells is heated and then used for consumption. When there are no rains, the groundwater level drops and we are dependent on purchasing drinking water from tankers. My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife, so their income is low. On some occasions we could not afford to buy the water while other times we would depend on borrowing from neighbours,” he was quoted saying in The Better India report.

Hence, the young innovator came up with the solution and designed a wind turbine behind his house, which generates both electricity and drinking water. The two-in-one turbine reportedly produces an average of 30KW power and 80-100 litres of water per day, which means it can meet the electricity demands of at least 25 households. It is a 15-foot tall wind turbine, and it gathers moisture from the atmosphere. This is directed through a copper pipe, similar to the ones used in refrigerators and finally reaches a three-stage filter. Little-Known Facts About Wind Power, a Renewable Source of Energy.

The 23-year-old explained that the wind turbine was made using plastic pipes, iron rods and some other elements he purchased online. He began to make the turbine in the first week of October, 2020 and finished building it within 15 days. With the help of welders to make the fan and friends, he built the structure, which cost him around Rs 1 lakh, which was provided by his parents and from his own savings. The wind turbine relieves Madhu and his family from electricity bills and water scarcity at a low cost. He is hoping to commercialise his design and help others to set up the turbine in water-scarce areas.

