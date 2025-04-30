VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: A grand event was organized in Mumbai to celebrate the retirement and birthday of Oshiwara Police Station's Police Inspector Vijay Madaye. More than 100 police personnel attended the event along with their families. Additional Director General of Police Shri Brijesh Singh, IPS, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Several celebrities added glamour to the celebration, including Arbaaz Khan, Dheeraj Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Pankaj Berry, Naveen Prabhakar, Rajeev Nigam, singer Swaroop Bhalwankar, Tarannum Malik, and Sai Ram among others. Actress and model Ekta Jain skillfully hosted the event.

The event was supported by Ronnie Rodrigues, Chief Editor of Cinebuster Magazine, who is known for always coming forward for good causes. On this occasion, many individuals were also felicitated. Speaking at the event, Ronnie Rodrigues said,"Usually, people throw parties when someone is appointed to a position. However, I believe that retirement is equally important to be celebrated. Vijay ji has dedicatedly served the police force and the public for so many years. I admired his work and style, and thus I supported this event in his and all policemen's honor. Events like these become an inspiration for others."

Because Ronnie Rodrigues celebrated 'Birthday Boy' Vijay Madaye's birthday with such grandeur at a five-star hotel, Vijay Madaye became emotional. He said,"My friendship with Ronnie sir is relatively new, but it feels like we have bonded for years. He organized such a magnificent event, invited celebrities who joined in our happiness, for which I am sincerely grateful. I wholeheartedly pray for Ronnie sir's success to reach the skies."

Bollywood's renowned actor, director, and producer Dheeraj Kumar added, "People are talking about Vijay ji retiring at 58, but age is just a number. I am 80 years old and still actively working. It is said that man comes empty-handed and goes empty-handed, but I believe a person comes with destiny and leaves with their deeds. Hence, we should continue doing good deeds as long as we are on this earth."

On this special occasion, Inspector Vijay Madaye shared his emotional journey from childhood to his present moment. He expressed,"Just a few days are left until my retirement. I am feeling very nervous and emotional. For the past 37 years, I wore this uniform daily for my duty, and after a few days, this uniform will no longer be mine. It's a very emotional moment for me. I wish to wear this uniform even while I sleep and wake up during these remaining days. I sincerely thank all my fellow officers, friends, and family members."

