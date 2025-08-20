BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 20: Room to Read India has launched the seventh edition of its annual flagship initiative, India Gets Reading, reaffirming its commitment to advancing early learning for children across the country. With the potential to reach over 40 lakh children, this year's theme, 'My Book, My Story', celebrates the magic of seeing oneself in stories. Across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, it will spark on-ground activations that bring reading closer to every child's heart.

Poornima Garg, Country Director at Room to Read India, emphasized the far-reaching positive influence of early education: "When children see their own lives, languages, and stories reflected in the books they read, and when parents, teachers, and caregivers join them in those reading spaces, we nurture not just readers, but confident dreamers. This year, our focus is on creating opportunities where children can comprehend stories rooted in their local context, while feeling the dignity, inclusion, and agency to shape their own future. In alignment with the vision of NEP 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, which prioritize foundational literacy and numeracy for every child, our campaign will continue working with state governments and partners to cultivate joyful reading spaces across the country."

Designed to extend learning beyond the classroom, the campaign emphasizes safe, inclusive, and empowering spaces where children can read and learn in ways that reflect their realities. Key highlights of the 2025 edition include a ten-day Pledge Reading Time activity, a Read-a-thon, and mobile libraries in various shapes and forms that bring diverse children's literature directly into communities.

Anchored in the belief that every child deserves to read with dignity, India Gets Reading is a unifying call to action, urging communities, educators, and policymakers to amplify every child's voice and build participatory, inclusive learning environments.

