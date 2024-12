VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Roto Energy Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Roto Pumps Ltd. (BSE: 517500, NSE: ROTO), has secured orders for over 400 units for its newly launched Solar Submersible Pumping Systems under the brand name "Roto Rudra", reinforcing its position as a key player in sustainable water management globally. The orders span Australia, South Africa, and the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, supporting agriculture, irrigation, and renewable energy initiatives.

In South Africa, the Company will supply 100 units of solar submersible helical rotor and centrifugal pumping sets and in Australia, the Company will supply 100 solar submersible helical rotor pumping sets.

Commenting on the orders, Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Roto Pumps Ltd. stated, "The global orders reinforce Roto Energy Systems Ltd.'s role in addressing global water challenges, further establishing the Roto Rudra brand as a pivotal player in supporting sustainable water management projects worldwide. We are committed to delivering sustainable and high-performance solutions for water management in challenging environments. These systems not only address critical water needs but also align with global sustainability goals by leveraging renewable energy to minimize environmental impact. These orders reflect the trust our global customers have placed in our newly launched Solar Submersible Pumping Systems under the brand name "Roto Rudra"."

The Company received two major orders from Chhattisgarh under the CREDA Schemes, for 100 units of solar submersible helical rotor pumping sets and one order from Maharashtra for 100 units of solar submersible helical rotor pumping sets. These orders are for drinking water application.

Gupta further added that, "Roto Rudra is driving India's renewable water projects forward with its Solar Submersible Pumps, delivering sustainable water solutions powered by clean energy. This initiative aligns with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing India's solar capabilities, promoting energy efficiency and contributing to the nation's green energy goals. By supporting Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra's renewable energy goals, we are advancing sustainable water management and empowering communities reliant on efficient drinking water."

The orders underscore Roto's ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet diverse operational requirements, combining cutting-edge technology with reliability. These projects represent another milestone in the company's commitment to providing high-performance, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products that contribute to global sustainable development objectives.

About Roto Pumps Ltd.

A globally preferred brand in positive displacement pumps, Roto Pumps is a public listed company with presence across 5 continents and a rich legacy of over 50 years. Established in 1968, Roto Pumps is the pioneer manufacturer of Progressive Cavity Pumps in India, renowned for providing efficient and reliable pumping solutions to a diverse range of industries including Wastewater, Sugar, Paper, Paint, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Process, Ceramics, Food & Beverages, Renewable Energy & Power, Mining & Explosives, Marine & Defense and many more.

With its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit based at Greater Noida, India & Ultra-modern R&D centre based at Noida, India, Roto Pumps is successfully exporting to more than 50 countries. Roto Pumps is ambitiously working towards its expansion by strengthening the strategic global partnerships, establishing new branches & subsidiaries across continents and aims to be among the top 5 positive displacement pump manufacturers with a presence in 100+ countries.

For further information about the company: www.rotopumps.com

About Roto Energy Systems Ltd.

Roto Energy System Ltd. (RESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Roto Pumps Ltd., was established in 2021 to provide sustainable groundwater pumping solutions under the brand name "ROTO RUDRA." With a state-of-the-art 8,000 sq. m. facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, RESL has a production capacity of 5,000 solar systems per month and is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certified. Our product range includes high-efficiency PMSM solar motors, unique 10-pole motor designs, and advanced solar controllers with remote monitoring, serving applications in agriculture, drinking water, livestock, and community water supply.

Leveraging over 55 years of expertise in elastomer technology, RESL delivers unmatched quality and performance. Each product undergoes rigorous endurance testing and is manufactured with in-house capabilities for rubber compound formulation and mold design, ensuring reliability. Backed by a dedicated R&D team and stringent quality control processes, RESL guarantees superior performance, making ROTO RUDRA a trusted choice for sustainable water solutions.

