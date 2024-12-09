The Redmi Buds 6 comes equipped with dual drivers. It features 360-degree spatial audio and supports dual device pairing for seamless connectivity. It comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and offers up to 42 hours of playback. The Redmi Buds 6 is priced at a special launch offer of INR 2,799. It will be available starting December 13, 2024, on mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is a 30W speaker and comes with an IP67 rating. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and provides up to 12 hours of music playback. It is available at a special offer price of INR 3,499, with sales beginning on December 13, 2024. Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Redmi Note 14 Series Smartphones.

Redmi Buds 6 Launched in India

Super Sound. Super Features. #SuperBuds. Experience Dual Drivers, Active Noise Cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and an epic 42-hour battery life with the all-new #RedmiBuds6! The sound upgrade you've been waiting for is here. Special Launch Price at… pic.twitter.com/Z8AzlOHLc3 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2024

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Launched in India

Sync 100 Speakers, Sync the Party! Bring your parties to life with the all-new Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker – featuring an IP67 rating, Stereo Pairing with TV or smartphone, and RedDot Design Award Winner 2024! Special Offer Price at ₹3,499. Get yours on 13th Dec 2024, and let… pic.twitter.com/wN1KWPtFBy — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).