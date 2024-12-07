VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: Roto Energy Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Roto Pumps Ltd. (BSE: 517500, NSE: ROTO), has secured over 400 orders for its newly launched Solar Submersible Pumping Systems under the brand name "Roto Rudra", reinforcing its position as a key player in sustainable water management globally. The orders span Australia, South Africa, and the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, supporting agriculture, irrigation, and renewable energy initiatives.

Also Read | Crack in INDIA Bloc? TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction With Functioning of Opposition Alliance, Says 'Willing To Lead INDIA Bloc if Given Opportunity'.

In South Africa, the company will supply 100 units of advanced Helical Rotor and Centrifugal Pumps, equipped with 10-pole motor pump sets, controllers, and remote monitoring capabilities. These systems deliver exceptional efficiency, with one model pumping water from a 200-meter borewell using just 1500 Wp of solar power.

In Australia, Roto Rudra will provide 100 solar-powered pumping units for agriculture. The RSSH 1.2-C and RSSH 1.4-D models, operating at 1,000 Wp and 1,500 Wp, respectively, support irrigation, livestock, and gardening needs, with dynamic heads of up to 200 meters.

Also Read | Pragya Nagra's S*x Video Leaked Online? Malayalam Actress Caught in MMS Scandal After Alleged Private Clip Goes Viral.

Commenting on the orders, Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Roto Pumps Ltd. stated, "The global orders reinforce Roto Energy Systems Ltd.'s role in addressing global water challenges, further establishing the Roto Rudra brand as a pivotal player in supporting sustainable water management projects worldwide. We are committed to delivering sustainable and high-performance solutions for water management in challenging environments. These systems not only address critical water needs but also align with global sustainability goals by leveraging renewable energy to minimize environmental impact. These orders reflect the trust our global customers have placed in our newly launched Solar Submersible Pumping Systems under the brand name "Roto Rudra".

Domestically, Roto Rudra received two major orders from Chhattisgarh under the CREDA Schemes, including 100 units of the RSSH 2.0-C model, which delivers over 15,000 liters/day at a head of 90 meters. Maharashtra's order comprises 100 units of the RSSH 1.2-C model, capable of pumping 7,800 liters/day at 120 meters using 1,000 Wp Monoperc Solar Modules.

Gupta further added that, "Roto Rudra is driving India's renewable water projects forward with its Solar Submersible Pumps, delivering sustainable water solutions powered by clean energy. This initiative aligns with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing India's solar capabilities, promoting energy efficiency and contributing to the nation's green energy goals. By supporting Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra's renewable energy goals, we are advancing sustainable water management and empowering communities reliant on efficient irrigation systems."

The orders underscore Roto's ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet diverse operational requirements, combining cutting-edge technology with reliability. These projects represent another milestone in the company's commitment to providing high-performance, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products that contribute to global sustainable development objectives.

About Roto Pumps Ltd.

A globally preferred brand in positive displacement pumps, Roto Pumps is a public listed company with presence across 5 continents and a rich legacy of over 50 years. Established in 1968, Roto Pumps is the pioneer manufacturer of Progressive Cavity Pumps in India, renowned for providing efficient and reliable pumping solutions to a diverse range of industries including Wastewater, Sugar, Paper, Paint, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Process, Ceramics, Food & Beverages, Renewable Energy & Power, Mining & Explosives, Marine & Defense and many more.

With its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit based at Greater Noida, India & Ultra-modern R&D centre based at Noida, India, Roto Pumps is successfully exporting to more than 50 countries. Roto Pumps is ambitiously working towards its expansion by strengthening the strategic global partnerships, establishing new branches & subsidiaries across continents and aims to be among the top 5 positive displacement pump manufacturers with a presence in 100+ countries.

For further information about the company: www.rotopumps.com

About Roto Energy Systems Ltd.

Roto Energy System Ltd. (RESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Roto Pumps Ltd., was established in 2021 to provide sustainable groundwater pumping solutions under the brand name "ROTO RUDRA." With a state-of-the-art 8,000 sq. m. facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, RESL has a production capacity of 5,000 solar systems per month and is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certified. Our product range includes high-efficiency PMSM solar motors, unique 10-pole motor designs, and advanced solar controllers with remote monitoring, serving applications in agriculture, drinking water, livestock, and community water supply.

Leveraging over 55 years of expertise in elastomer technology, RESL delivers unmatched quality and performance. Each product undergoes rigorous endurance testing and is manufactured with in-house capabilities for rubber compound formulation and mold design, ensuring reliability. Backed by a dedicated R&D team and stringent quality control processes, RESL guarantees superior performance, making ROTO RUDRA a trusted choice for sustainable water solutions.

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)