New Delhi [India], June 1: ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited in collaboration with The Danish Embassy hosted an awareness event at Mumbai to emphasize the importance of energy conservation and fire safety offered by ROCKWOOL Stone wool insulation solutions, which is committed to enrich modern living. Unlocking the unique strengths of stone wool, the evening highlighted several aspects of energy efficiency and fire safety with a focus on resolving new-day energy concerns.

Freddy Svane, Danish Ambassador to India, while stressing on the importance of energy conservation said, "ROCKWOOL has done an exemplary job in the Asian region as the brand understands the need for efficient use of energy in India keeping the huge consumption in mind. It is imperative for us to work towards minimizing energy consumption via the most sustainable ways. I have pledged to support all Danish companies that venture into India to help the subcontinent with their technological expertise."

Expressing his views on the networking dinner, Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Unit Director of ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited said, "We are world leader with local presence. It has been about 85 years since we have been providing our consumers with stone wool insulation worldwide. We create sustainable solutions to protect life, assets, and the environment today and tomorrow. It has been a very successful and fulfilling year and we witnessed a massive jump in the use of insulation products in these modern times. The brand recognizes the need for social well-being at a professional, personal, and public level through its world-class products. Furthermore, it was lovely to have the event being addressed by the presence of his Excellency, Freddy Svane, The Danish Ambassador to India and commit his support to this cause."

The dinner commenced with a welcome note by Freddy Svane followed by a presentation by Vinay Pratap Singh, about the sustainable solutions ROCKWOOL offers, primarily focused on energy conservation in building envelope as well as process industries in India. ROCKWOOL stone wool products are made of basalt, a volcanic stone, which is the world's most abundant renewable natural resource. Whether it's energy consumption, noise pollution to fire resilience, or developing solutions to tackle the world's biggest sustainability and development problem, ROCKWOOL is committed to enriching the lives of everyone.

The evening concluded with an open dinner for questions and a thanking note by Team ROCKWOOL.

