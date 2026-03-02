BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2: Celebrating its philosophy of 'Living It Large', Seagram's Royal Stag kick-started the much-awaited fourth edition of Royal Stag BoomBox with a spectacular opening night in Kolkata at Aquatica Ground on February 21. Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year's Royal Stag BoomBox raises the bar by seamlessly blending the best of music and gaming entertainment into one immersive experience. The electrifying evening drew thousands of fans who came together to witness performances by some of India's most celebrated artists. From high-energy sets to unforgettable on-stage moments, the night delivered a powerful showcase of sound, spectacle and the unmistakable spirit of Generation Large.

The expansive Aquatica Ground in Kolkata transformed into a multisensory playground, featuring vibrant installations, immersive art displays, curated food experiences and interactive zones -- going far beyond just music. The evening began with an electric face-off between gaming sensation Payal Dhare & a fan who battled through the gaming rounds at the event, clinched the win, and earned the chance to play alongside her. This was followed by a dynamic opening set by DJ Sahil Gulati, who instantly set the tone with his irresistible beats. The momentum intensified as rap powerhouse Dino James stormed the stage, firing up the crowd with his signature high-energy performance. Keeping the adrenaline soaring, the legendary rock band - Fossils followed with a thunderous set, showcasing their iconic rock sound and commanding stage presence. Bringing the evening to a memorable close, headliner Armaan Malik delivered a stunning finale, captivating fans with his soulful voice and chart-topping favourites, seamlessly reflecting the festival's unique fusion of musical styles and leaving Generation Large with an unforgettable live experience.

Indian playback singer and song writer, Armaan Malik shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox has always celebrated music that unites people across genres and generations, and that's something I genuinely connect with. For me, live shows are about real moments and shared energy. I was looking forward to coming to Kolkata for Season 4. The city has always shown me so much love, and it was absolutely thrilling to sing along with everyone."

Legendary Rock band, Fossils added, "Royal Stag BoomBox represents the evolving sound of India, where different genres don't compete, they collaborate. As a band, we've always believed in pushing boundaries and connecting deeply with our audience. Performing at Royal Stag BoomBox in Kolkata, our home turf, made it even more special and an unforgettable experience."

Rapper Dino James said, "Performing at Royal Stag BoomBox Season 4 in Kolkata was an incredible experience. The city's energy, passion and love for live music truly stood out. What makes Royal Stag BoomBox special is how it brings different sounds and cultures together on one powerful stage and being part of that in Kolkata felt electric."

DJ Sahil Gulati said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is where sound met spectacle. As a DJ, creating that build-up and watching thousands move to the same rhythm in Kolkata was an unmatched feeling. Season 4 promised next-level production and energy, and I was thrilled to set the tone for an unforgettable night."

Indian gaming content creator Payal Dhare shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox breaking the barrier between music and gaming is such a powerful move. Being part of Season 4 and bringing a live gaming face-off to the stage is incredibly exciting."

Royal Stag BoomBox is renowned for creating immersive, multi-sensory experiences that blend spectacular sound and lighting with interactive fan zones and vibrant cultural showcases, each capturing the unique essence of its host city. The platform audaciously brings together Bollywood's timeless melodies with hip-hop's raw energy, creating the original sound of today's generation - Generation Large. With Kolkata delivering an electrifying start to the season, the fourth edition is all set to carry that momentum forward, promising unforgettable nights of music and high-octane performances across the upcoming cities.

Next up, Royal Stag BoomBox heads to Vizag on 7th March, followed by Mumbai on 21st March, and Mohali on 28th March, as the festival continues its multi-city celebration of music, culture, and living it large.

Book your tickets now - https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/royal-stag-boombox.

