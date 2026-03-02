VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: The National Conclave on Education and Disability Rights was organised on 28th February and 1st March 2026 at Angel Resort and Water Amusement Park, Jaipur, under the banner of Udaan Empowerment Trust and Radio Udaan. The two-day national conference, titled "Purple Runway of Dreams", witnessed participation of more than 300 persons with disabilities, educators, innovators, policymakers and NGO leaders from across India. The event was supported by Alimco India, (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Savlon Swasth India Mission, AU Bank and Bank of Baroda, along with partner NGOs including NFB Karnataka, Mitrajyothi, NAB Delhi, Seven Colours Salons, Deepstambh Foundation Manobal, Smarton and Babosa Commando Force.

Also Read | Holi 2026 Celebration: Colour Throwing on Unwilling Persons Banned in Hyderabad.

Xiva Collection was showcased by the participants of The beauty Pageant. The conference featured Fashion Show 2.0 - Purple Runway of Dreams, promoting confidence, representation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in mainstream fashion and media. A special stage play titled "Karvat" highlighted the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in corporate employment and the urgent need for inclusive workplaces. Innovators and start-ups showcased assistive technologies and inclusive solutions aimed at making daily life easier for persons with disabilities. Leaders from the NGO sector held open discussions on policies, grassroots challenges and the way forward for building an inclusive ecosystem. An inclusive game show and cultural performances by persons with disabilities added vibrancy and inspiration to the event.

The jury panel comprised filmmaker Madhurita Anand, Ms. Saroj Verma (Ex-Ms. Chennai) and MS Rashmi Pareek (IICD Chief Manager project Jaipur). The Special Guest were Ms. Manmeet Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Smt. Bratati Harichandan, IAS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Odisha, Mr. Ramlal Sharma Former MLA and BJP Rajasthan State Spokesperson; Mr. Praveen Prakash Ambashta, Deputy CCPD, Mr. Peeyush Bardia AVP AU Small Finance Bank; and emphasized that such programmes bring everyone together and are extremely important for strengthening the disability sector and promoting inclusion.

Also Read | Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Perform Satyanarayana Vratham at Actor's Native Place in Thummanpet (View Pic and Watch Video).

The fashion show was hosted by Radio Udaan Founder Danish Mahajan along with Gauri Kuber. Danish Mahajan, Founder, Radio Udaan, said: "Purple Runway of Dreams is about changing mindsets and ensuring that talent and confidence of persons with disabilities receive national visibility and respect".

Minal Singhvi, Director, Radio Udaan, said: "This conference connects education, employment and expression, paving the way for true social inclusion".

Jyoti Malik, Program Manager, said: "Platforms like this empower the disability community to raise their voice and claim equal opportunities".

Fashion Show Results

Totally Blind - Male Category Winner - Khan Harrish Runner-up - Nibin Mathew

Totally Blind - Female Category Winner - Manasi Chaudhari Runner-up - Megha Patangi

Low Vision - Male Category Winner - Ahmad Sheikh Runner-up - Lokesh Jain

Low Vision - Female Category Winner - Gulshan Runner-up - Chetna Punjabi

The convention was successfully supported by the Radio Udaan team members Harshada Sonkar, Rajinder Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajeev Bhambri, Tanmay Jain, Asha Paul, Nomita, Varun Saluja, Manpreet Kaur, Rajender Thakur, Puneet Soni, Sanjeev Kumar, Ashish Singla, Abhay Goyal, Tanisha Agrawal and Anil Sharma, reflecting the collective strength of Radio Udaan in advancing accessibility, dignity and representation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)