PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: In a groundbreaking move for India's semiconductor sector, RRP Electronics, backed by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has forged a strategic alliance with US-based Deca Technologies, Inc. to supercharge its wafer-level packaging capabilities. This partnership marks a significant milestone in India's journey to becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse.

Also Read | Infosys Launches Open-Source 'Responsible AI' Toolkit To Address Risks and Ethical Concerns.

Under this collaboration, RRP Electronics--renowned for its expertise in assembling and testing semiconductor components--will integrate Deca's cutting-edge Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP) and M-Series™ Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) technologies into its state-of-the-art processes. This will elevate the company's ability to deliver high-performance semiconductor solutions to customers worldwide.

Deca Technologies, a leader in advanced semiconductor packaging with backing from industry giants like Qualcomm, Infineon, and ASE Group, sees this alliance as a gateway to India's booming electronics and semiconductor ecosystem.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Undergo Renovation; Actor to Shift With Family to Lavish Property in Mumbai’s Pali Hill.

A Leap Toward Semiconductor Excellence RRP Electronics is already making waves in the sector, currently collaborating on a prestigious project for a Swiss client, producing sophisticated Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) in QFN packages. This further cements its reputation for delivering precision and innovation in high-tech electronics.

Rajendra K. Chodankar, Chairman & CEO of RRP Electronics, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are investing in a large-scale Technology Transfer License Agreement (TTLA) with Deca, potentially on exclusive terms, to create a fully automated, world-class infrastructure. This partnership will take semiconductor packaging in India to new heights. We aim to complete our qualification tests by August 2025 and foresee revenue exceeding USD 30 million (about Rs260 crore) in just the second year of operations, with exponential growth in the years to come"

Tim Olson, Founder & CEO of Deca Technologies, added, "We are thrilled to be part of India's ambitious semiconductor growth story. RRP Electronics' vision, expertise, and determination make them the perfect partner to drive innovation in semiconductor packaging. This collaboration will accelerate their ambitious plans and strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor value chain"

A Game-Changer for India's Semiconductor IndustryBeyond this partnership, RRP Electronics is spearheading a massive Rs12035 crore, phase 1 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly Test (OSAT) initiative, and 24000 crore fab set to establish a cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing and assembly facility in Maharashtra. The Government of Maharashtra is backing this initiative, recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

In September 2024, RRP Electronics inaugurated a world-class facility equipped with next-generation manufacturing technology. This initiative is expected to create around 4,000 jobs, bolstering the local economy and cementing Maharashtra's status as a global semiconductor hub.

As India accelerates its semiconductor ambitions, RRP Electronics and Deca Technologies are poised to redefine the landscape, bringing cutting-edge packaging solutions, massive job creation, and a new era of technological leadership to the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)