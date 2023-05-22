Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): Ruskin Bond unveiled a diary designed by 6-year-old Aavya M Bhutoria of Kolkata. The diary was unveiled in Mussoorie in the presence of her father Sundeep Bhutoria.

The cover of the diary features her painting which she did during lock down depicting her experience of finding solace in art during the difficult time. The cover design was conceived by Swarup Dutta to bring out the essence of the diary. The diary has different variations of pages inside from plain, ruled and squared.

The acclaimed author Ruskin Bond, Padma Bhushan, was delighted to see the diary and praised Aavya's creativity and perceptiveness in chronicling her lock down days through images in this diary. He also added that he will be chronicling his next story in Aavya's diary.

"We really enjoyed Aavya's art, so we put her best creations together as a digital collage for everyone to enjoy!" said Swarup Dutta.

Aavya's creative journey actually began during the standstill months of the pandemic. She was barely three, making doodles relentlessly on notepads and conference pads and her family of three --with Mumma, Papa and herself -- often ends up being her favourite subject for doodles.

From birds and flowers to her favourite spots in and around her apartment terrace garden, diverse worlds find expression in her art. The crows in her paintings are her own, with yellow beaks after having feasted on ripe mangoes! Afternoons are when Aavya can be mostly found immersed in her creative process at a sunny little desk by a French window.

Aavya nurtures a passion for art from a tender age. She expresses her love for painting through dynamic colours, compositions and textures.

