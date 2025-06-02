PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: The Ryan Group of Schools celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its 10th educational institution in Bengaluru -- Ryan International Academy, Magadi Road. The grand launch ceremony marked yet another bold step forward in the group's mission to deliver accessible and quality education across India.

The event was graced by the presence of Madam Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group of Schools, and Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, along with educators, parents, and members of the local community.

"Today is a momentous occasion as we proudly launch our 10th school in Bengaluru. We thank Lord Jesus for guiding our steps and blessing us with this opportunity to serve more children and communities. This city holds a special place in our journey, having established our first campus here in 2000. At Ryan International Academy, Magadi Road, we are committed to nurturing young minds by combining academic excellence with strong values and leadership development," said Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, addressing the audience.

The new Magadi Road campus reinforces the Ryan Group's longstanding legacy of over four decades in transforming the Indian educational landscape. With its first school established in 1976, the group today operates 150+ schools across 40+ cities, impacting the lives of over 250,000 students.

"Our vision, as laid down by our founders Dr. A.F. Pinto and Dr. Grace Pinto, was always about democratizing education and ensuring holistic development. With deep roots in Karnataka -- particularly in Mangalore -- our focus remains on empowering students to be responsible global citizens," added Mr. Pinto.

The campus opening is a part of the group's accelerated growth plan, with five new schools launched in Bengaluru in the last five years and a strategic goal to double its presence to 20 campuses in the city over the next five years.

Ryan International Academy, Magadi Road is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, progressive pedagogy, and a nurturing environment aligned with the group's commitment to shaping tomorrow's leaders.

What Sets Ryan International Academy, Magadi Road Apart

* Modern Infrastructure: A purpose-built campus featuring digital classrooms, dedicated labs, activity zones, and eco-conscious architecture.* Curriculum Innovation: A well-structured curriculum promoting inquiry-based learning, values education, and global exposure.* Focus on Holistic Development: Equal emphasis on academics, arts, sports, and life skills, with regular workshops and clubs.* Community Engagement: Strong collaboration with parents and local communities to build a nurturing and inclusive learning ecosystem.* Future-Ready Vision: Designed to foster leadership, critical thinking, and innovation among students to prepare them for global challenges.

