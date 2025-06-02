Mumbai, June 2: Actress Kiara Advani couldn’t hold back her affection as she reacted to husband Sidharth Malhotra’s latest post, where he shared a sneak peek into his ‘Param mood.’

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of joyful photos of himself enjoying a meal at a restaurant. He captioned it, “Param mood: good food and calm corners.” In the clicks, Sidharth could be seen smiling while posing for the camera. He looks dapper in the grey t-shirt that he paired with a jacket and stylish sunnies. Notably, his doting wife Kiara was quick to notice the actor’s post and took to the comments section to shower love on Sidharth. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress posted a red heart emoji. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Remakes After ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Debacle, Defends His Choice (Watch Video).

Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Param Sundari,” which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic comedy, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is set to theatrically release on 25 July 2025. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen as Param, while Janhvi Kapoor takes on the role of Sundari. Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: A Fashion Forward Icon (View Pics).

Kiara Advani Showers Love on Husband Sidharth Malhotra’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

On May 29, the first look teaser of the romantic comedy "Param Sundari" was unveiled. The makers of the film took to their social media handles and shared the first look of from the film, writing, “Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.” The teaser opened with Sidharth Malhotra portraying Param, flaunting his sculpted body and chiseled abs. Then, Janhvi Kapoor appeared as Sundari, coyly peeking over a hand fan with her captivating eyes. The video transported viewers to the stunning scenery of Kerala, featuring serene backwaters and winding roads weaving through lush tea plantations. Besides Sidharth and Janhvi, the movie features Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in supporting roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 25.

