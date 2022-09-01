Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Goal Fest Conclave 2022 catches eyeballs as veterans like Anup Jalota, Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Khattar and Madhushree felicitate the corporate leaders and brands.

Goal Fest Conclave 2022 held on August 30 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai began on a high-pitched note with the felicitation of Anup Jalota by Saimik Sen, Editor-In-Chief, Herald Global. The event was also marked by the felicitation of various other veterans like Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Khattar, Madhushree, Tanvi Azmi, Sunayana Hazarilal and Sanjiv Bajaj. The achievers were awarded with the Industry No.1 awards and also the Pride of Maharashtra awards.

Pride of Maharashtra was specifically procreated to celebrate the Maharashtra edition of the Pride of India awards. Prominent names from the Film and TV industry like Kishori Shahane, Dr Nishigandha Waad, Navni Parihar and Rajeshwari Sachadev, Asawari Joshi were also present to receive the awards. Famous celebs like Jennifer Winget, Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Nikhita Gandhi, Hamsika Iyer were honoured for their work in the field of entertainment and music.

Apart from personalities from the Entertainment Industry, Medha Patkar, Gauri Suresh Sawant, Sunita Bhuyan and Dara Singh Khurana were felicitated for social work and philanthropy. Sporting legends like Aparna Popat, Krushnaa Patil and Yasin Merchant were honoured for their contribution to their respective fields. Topping in the Education sector, Dr Indu Shahani was also honoured with the Pride of Maharashtra.

Goal Fest Conclave 2022 is a listing of highly driven and focused Business brands who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their persistent diligence and perseverance.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of India awards:

LG, Canon printers, Nescafe, Audi India, Kellogg's, De Beers Forevermark, Hero Homes, Kelvin plastics, Euro Safety Group of Companies, Vitesco Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Task Us, Dr Reddy's Celevida, Neutrogena, Canesten, Cigniti Technologies, AAF India Pvt. Ltd., Edelweiss Mutual Fund, AlfaVision Overseas, and Castrol as few of the awardees.

As the event moved forward, the next category was the Prestigious rising brands which included: MS Agarwal Foundries, Smartworld Developers, ATS HomeKraft, Fonada, Knosh, TruNativ, and Reliance ResQ.

Followed by them, the exceptional brands who have shown consistent growth for the past 10 years were awarded the Brand of Decade 2022 like Amul, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tirumalla Edible Oil, Forever Living products, Tata Shaktee, Meyer Organics, Durashine, VKC Group, Aakash Educational Services, Foodlink, Spartan Engineering, Max Life Insurance, and Securens Security Systems. Finally, the Goal Fest Conclave was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meisters".

This category was specially curated to felicitate various entrepreneurs who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. These awardees consisted of: Ashish Kaul, Aishwarya Bansal, Kelvin Dadhania, Varun Budhiraja, Anurag Garg, Yuvraj Singh, Arun Upadhyay, Samrat Das Gupta, Sapna Bhambani, Proshanjit Dey, Saba Rahman, Ritu Mittal, Archana Suresh Kute, Harish Singla, Rajesh Tawade, VKC Abdul Razak, Sushant Kumar, Sanjay Vazirani, Rahul Talwar, Praveen Shrivastava, Vinay Shroff, Manoj Jain, Pooja Mukherjee.

The event was wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on December 3, 2022, Abu Dhabi! With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of the leadership summit. Please check the below links for further information www.prestigiousbrands.co

