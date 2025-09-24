BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], September 24: The Goalfest Conclave 2025 was held on 21st September 2025 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, India. The event commenced with a speech by Saimik Sen, the Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. His speech was followed by a few words by the Vice President Sunita Rawat. The conclave garnered attention due to the presence of notable individuals like acclaimed music composer Anu Malik, acting legend Raghubir Yadav and Popular Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who were honored with the Pride of India - Icon Awards. Anish Gawande, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) delivered a highly motivational and inspiring speech leaving a lasting impact on the attendees.

Goalfest Conclave is a platform to bring together various visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads who play a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

The event also included the recognition of various individuals from different fields, including, Barkha Singh, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Leena Jumani, Neil Bhoopalam, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, Rajshri Deshpande, Akshay Oberoi, Salman Yusuff Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ragini Khanna, Lataa Saberwal, Sara Arfeen Khan, Sana Raees Khan, Aniket Pote, Anshuka Parwani, Satyajit Chourasia, Anish Gawande, Alankrita Sahai, and Aditi Mittal, who received the Pride of India - Influential Leaders Awards in their respective fields.

Goalfest Conclave 2025 included the unveiling of Prestigious Brands of India Awards 2025, a listing of remarkable brands who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The winners were selected after a rigorous three phases of research conducted by BARC Asia research team which included secondary research, primary survey and the rating given by independent jury members.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brand of India Awards 2025:

Kellogg's India, Tata Structura, BMW India, Bajaj Broking, MAK Lubricants, Isuzu Motors India, HDFC Bank, Tata Dureco, Google Pixel, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, JKTYLO, Dulcoflex, Bridgestone, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, MyGromor, The Omaxe State, Chitale Bandhu, Tata Kosh, PayPal, Bhagwati Products Limited. Followed by Prestigious Rising Brands of India 2025 such as: Star Smart Building Solutions Ltd., JungleBerry, CIFDAQ and Muthoottu Mini Financiers.

Followed by them, the exceptional brands who have shown consistent growth over the last 10 years in their respective industry were awarded as Brand of the Decade 2025. Winners were: Canon Printers, Parryware, Nestle KitKat, Tech Mahindra, Indane, American Express, Tommy Hilfiger, KFC, Shapoorji Pallonji, V-Trans, Indigo Airlines, Ashok Leyland, ICICl Bank, Levi's India, Haier India, Audi, Samsung India, Qatar Airways, Thums Up, Accenture, Louis Philippe, Tropicana India, Apple MacBook, and Amul.

Finally, the Goalfest Conclave was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meisters 2025". This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. The awardees were: Saurabh Jain, Nupur Gurbaxani, Amit Ranjan, Deepak Rawat, Kalyani Vartak, MS. Kannan, Anjan Dey, Pradeep Purohit, Monjish Nandi, Kiran James and Priyanka Sethi.

The event wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on the 30th of November 2025, at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of leadership summit.

