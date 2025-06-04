PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4: Sakra World Hospital, India's first 100% FDI Tertiary Care Hospital, proudly announces the appointment of Tandem Healthcare, a premier healthcare-focused EPC company, to design and build its second state-of-the-art hospital in North Bengaluru. Spanning 6.8 lakh square feet, this 500-bed facility will be one-of-its-kind green biophilic hospital, incorporating garden lounges, green balconies, planters, arrival canopy and serene lake views to create a healing environment inspired by nature. Set to be completed and operational within 30 months.

This landmark project, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, marks a significant milestone in Sakra's mission to deliver world-class healthcare powered by Japanese innovation and technology through its collaboration with Secom Medical System and Toyota Tsusho. The new facility will feature G+9 floors and the design will integrate Indo-Japanese architectural elements, blending tradition with modernity.

The new Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru will deliver cutting-edge healthcare through advanced clinical programs, including a Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program with LINAC, MR-LINAC, Gamma Knife, Brachytherapy, and state-of-the-art nuclear medicine, alongside specialized Interventional Neuro & Rehab, Cardiology, and Mother & Child Programs with a premium C-Suite. Designed for future-ready care, the facility features a paperless system, RFID tracking, pandemic-preparedness, modular OTs integrated with the Building Management System for precise environmental control, and comprehensive indoor air quality monitoring, ensuring superior clinical outcomes and patient safety.

Tandem Healthcare's design emphasizes sustainability and aesthetics. The building's east-west orientation optimizes natural views while mitigating heat gain through slanted GFRC panels. Slanted openings ensure privacy and natural light, enhancing interior ambience. Green roofs reduce cooling loads, and a combination of aluminium composite panels and low-e glazing creates an energy-efficient, contemporary facade. Semi-open cafes with deep canopies promote natural ventilation, reducing air-conditioning needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tandem Healthcare to bring our vision of a world-class healthcare facility to life," said Mr. Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital. "This collaboration combines Japanese precision with Tandem's healthcare facility expertise, ensuring a hospital that sets new benchmarks in clinical excellence and patient care."

Alok Sharma, Founder and Director of Tandem Healthcare, said, "Tandem believes that healthcare infrastructure must go beyond functionality to inspire healing and trust. This partnership with Sakra will reflect our shared commitment to building not just hospitals, but holistic healing ecosystems that combine cutting-edge technology with sustainable, patient-centric design."

"We are privileged to partner with Sakra World Hospital to design and construct this groundbreaking facility," said Ahzam Khan, Director and CEO of Tandem Healthcare Pvt Ltd "Our green biophilic design, inspired by the tranquillity of Japanese gardens, integrates sustainability, advanced technology, and patient-centric spaces to create a healing environment. This approach fosters improved well-being, supports post-operative recovery, and reduces stress, delivering an unparalleled healthcare experience."

The new Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, inspired by "A Place of Healing Empowered by Nature," integrates advanced healthcare with restorative natural elements, featuring garden lounges, green balconies, and lake views. Designed to achieve USGBC LEED Platinum certification, the facility aligns with the UN's Central Product Classification for sustainable infrastructure, utilizing energy-efficient facades and low-emission materials to minimize its carbon footprint, with compliance overseen by an independent green consultancy.

The new hospital aligns with Sakra's NABH accreditation and Kaizen approach to safety and quality care. "This facility is a testament to our mission of integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate care," said Mr. Naoya Matsumi, Deputy Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital. "We aim to enhance treatment outcomes and improve the quality of life for our patients. The second hospital will be a healing retreat located strategically in Bangalore North"

The new facility complements Sakra's existing 350-bed tertiary care centre in Marathahalli, advancing the group's goal to expand by over 1,000 beds in Bengaluru in the coming years. "This facility is a strategic leap forward--not just in scale, but in how healthcare is imagined and delivered," said Mr. Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sakra World Hospital. "It reinforces our commitment to building infrastructure that advances clinical excellence and puts the patient experience at the centre."

Sakra World Hospital is the first multinational corporation (MNC) and 100% FDI hospital in India, a Japanese company run by Secom and Toyota Tsusho corporation. It is situated in Marathahalli on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is a 350-bed hospital that offers medical treatment in all areas, including emergency and trauma care, Cardiac sciences, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, Renal science, Rehabilitation, orthopedics, women's and children's health, and neurosciences. There are 15 integrated modular operation theaters (OTs) with cutting-edge, modern technology, including an OR integration solution that allows video input from various sources, including surgical cameras, periphery cameras, and MIS cameras, to be recorded, saved, and shown.

