Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/PNN): Samaj Bhushan recipient Pramod Bharal has announced the launch of ayurvedic and natural medicine startup Rainbow Life Sciences. After having tasted success with PSA, his first venture into technology-driven pharmaceuticals, Bharal has now launched the new company Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt Ltd to bring 100 per cent plant-based ayurvedic medicines to consumers.

PSA provided the entrepreneur with experience in Manufacturing and Exporting Finished Formulation Medicines, creating solutions to ailments, and many other therapeutics along with Herbal and Nutraceutical products. Bharal's determination helped develop PSA's products to mark a significant presence in over 30 countries. The deep understanding gained over the period would enable a fast-tracked growth trajectory for the new venture - Rainbow Life Sciences.

"I do not want to leave any stones unturned to make rare-disease medicines affordable and easily accessible for everyone. Through the collective efforts of PSA's and now Rainbow's strong R&D team, we aim to establish a market of affordable medicines for diseases like sclerosis and breast lumps. I wow to make sure that the effectiveness of the medicines is never compromised, and it is ensured by going that extra mile," Said Pramod Bharal, Founder of PSA Pharmaceuticals and Rainbow Life Sciences.

The entrepreneur comes with an elaborated background and various prestigious recognitions for his contribution to mankind. He was honoured with the Samaj Bhushan award by the Governor of Maharashtra for 50 years of hard work and contribution to the pharmaceutical industry. It also fuelled him further in his mission to create a disease-free world, which formed his ventures' foundation.

PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals P. Ltd is a technology-driven pharmaceutical company. It is a leading name within the industry. The company was born out of the vision to bring affordability to the medical fraternity. It was established as a firm in 1985 to render technical services in the API manufacturing sector. The group is now certified by ISO and World Health Organisation (WHO GMP).

