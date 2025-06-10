NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow sections) in India in terms of installed capacity as of March 31, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report), successfully showcased its stainless-steel product portfolio at the prestigious Global Stainless-Steel Expo (GSS Expo) 2025. The event, held from June 4-6, 2025, at NESCO, Mumbai, is a platform for the stainless-steel industry, attracting manufacturers, buyers, consultants, OEMs, and infrastructure professionals from across the globe.

Participating for the first time, Sambhv introduced its stainless-steel product range, which includes:

* Stainless Steel Blooms and Slabs

* Stainless Steel Hot Rolled Annealed & Pickled (HR AP) Coils

* Stainless Steel CR Coils With its backward-integrated facility in Chhattisgarh, Sambhv highlighted its ability to deliver stainless steel solutions across the value chain.

"GSS Expo 2025 has been an invaluable platform for us to connect with a highly engaged audience," said Mr. Suresh Goyal, Chairman at Sambhv Steel. "The interest shown by consultants, EPC partners, and fabricators reinforces our confidence in the market's demand for high-precision, corrosion-resistant stainless-steel solutions tailored for solar, construction, and industrial applications."

The Sambhv stall attracted significant attention for its product quality, technical displays, and engaging brand storytelling. Visitors appreciated the company's emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and reliability.

This milestone marks an important chapter in Sambhv's marketing and branding strategy, underscoring its commitment to providing scalable and sustainable steel solutions that meet the evolving demands of India and international markets.

According to CRISIL Report, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited is one of the two players in India manufacturing ERW steel pipes and tubes (along with hollow section pipes and tubes) using narrow-width HR coil, as of March 31, 2024. It is the only player in India to manufacture narrow-width HR coil with backward integration capability, as of March 31, 2024.

The Company's backward integration processes allow it to manufacture a range of finished products including ERW black pipes and tubes (hollow section) and galvanized iron ("GI") pipes, using intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and hot rolled ("HR") coil which are manufactured in-house. The installed capacity of ERW and GI pipes as of September 20, 2024 is 350,000 MTPA.

