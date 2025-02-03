NewsVoir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 3: Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded ("ERW") steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India in terms of the installed capacity as of March 31, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report) is pleased to announce that it has been officially certified as a "Great Place to Work® for 2025. This certification, valid from January 2025 to January 2026, is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering a workplace environment built on trust, collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.

"We are honoured to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, which reflects the collective effort of every member of the Sambhv family," said Mr. Vikas Goyal, CEO & MD, Sambhv Steel Tubes. "Our employees are the heart of our success, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to invest in our people and our culture. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of Sambhv Steel Tubes' employees. Their contributions drive the company's success and make it a truly exceptional place to work."

Sambhv Steel Tubes also invites talented professionals who share its values of trust, collaboration, and innovation to join its team and be part of its growth journey.

The Great Place to Work® certification is a recognized benchmark for workplace excellence. It is awarded based on employee feedback and an evaluation of workplace practices. Achieving this certification underscores Sambhv Steel Tubes' dedication to nurturing a culture where Sambhv Steel strives to ensure that employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow both personally and professionally.

