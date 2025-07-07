PNN

New Delhi [India], July 7: KSM Film Productions has just dropped the highly anticipated trailer of "5th September", a powerful sports drama that promises to tug at heartstrings while igniting the spirit of perseverance and mentorship. Directed and produced by Kunal Shamshere Malla, this emotional and uplifting film is all set to release in theatres nationwide on 18th July 2025, distributed by First Film Studios.

The trailer opens with emotionally charged classroom moments, subtly weaving in themes of forgotten dreams, unresolved regrets, and the healing bond between teachers and students. It quickly transitions into an intense narrative that explores the impact a dedicated mentor can have on a broken spirit. Produced by Anuradha Pundeer Malla and supported by Associate Producer Mohit Srivastava, "5th September" stands out as a rare film that merges message with mass appeal -- a timely reminder of how mentorship can change destinies.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kunal Shamshere Malla says, "I wanted to make a story where sport is just the surface--underneath it is the emotion, the loss, and the rediscovery of faith through a mentor. '5th September' is my tribute to all the unsung heroes in classrooms and playgrounds."

The trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional core of the film, portraying a former sportsman grappling with his past and rediscovering purpose through a new generation. With rich visuals and a grounded narrative, "5th September" promises to be a celebration of second chances and the teachers who shape destinies.

Sanjay Mishra leads the cast with a heartfelt portrayal of a disgruntled former athlete-turned-teacher, while veteran actor Victor Banerjee brings gravity and wisdom to the screen. The ensemble also features Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastav, Deepraj Rana, Kavin Dave, Kiran Dubey, Sarika Singh, Gayatri Bhargavi, Maliha Malla, Rishabh Khanna, and Kunal Shamshere Malla himself in a pivotal role.

Sanjay Mishra, who plays the emotionally scarred coach, shares, "This film reminded me of my own school days, and the mentors who believed in me when I had nothing. It's not just a film--it's a heartfelt thank you to every teacher who never gave up on their students."

The film is not just a celebration of sport, but also a tribute to educators and mentors who go beyond their call of duty. With a story and screenplay by Kaviraj Singh, Anuradha Pundeer Malla, and Kunal Shamshere Malla, "5th September" beautifully captures the triumph of resilience over cynicism.

Set to an evocative soundtrack composed by Kunal Shamshere Malla and Vickey Prasad, the music mirrors the emotional highs and lows of the narrative, blending seamlessly with the visuals.

