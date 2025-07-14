PNN

SINGAPORE, July 14: In a landmark step toward fostering conscious consumerism and promoting ethical vegetarian, Jain, and plant-based living, Sattvik Certifications, the global authority in vegetarian compliance certification, has officially launched its mobile application across Southeast Asia. Now available in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia (Jakarta), Thailand (Bangkok), and in over 170 countries worldwide, the app represents a major leap forward in making sustainable choices more accessible, informed, and transparent.

A Prestigious Launch in Singapore

The launch event in Singapore was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including:

* Muni Vatsal Swami, BAPS

* Shri Ameya Ajit Abhyankar, Counsellor, High Commission of India, Singapore

* Shri Kishore Darayanani, Counsel, Democratic Republic of Congo

* Dr. Gunaratna Bhante, Head, Rayama Monastery, Singapore

Bridging Intent with Action

The newly launched Sattvik app is designed as a one-stop solution for individuals seeking Sattvik-certified vegetarian and Jain options. Key features of the app include:

* Instant verification of certifications for products and services

* Location-based search for certified vegetarian-friendly restaurants, hotels, and service providers

* Access to certification standards and guidelines

* Real-time feedback and concern submission from users

"With rising consumer awareness, this app bridges the gap between intent and action--empowering people to choose ethically, live consciously, and stay informed with just a tap," said Mr. Abhishek Biswas, Founder of Sattvik Certifications.

"The demand for clean, plant-based, and ethical choices is stronger than ever in Southeast Asia. This app meets that need, helping users across the region make confident and informed decisions," added Mr. Venkataraman Kumar, Director of Sattvik Certifications Singapore.

Other Notable Guests in Attendance:

* Ms HUIZHANG YANG Director Sattvik Singapore & Ambassador SEA

* Ms Ranjoo owner Bikanerwala Singapore

* Premmayi Guruma, Spiritual Leader

* Mr. Sudeep Goenka, Owner, Goldie Masale

* Mr. Raj, A Timely Tool for a Conscious Future

As global conversations around sustainability, wellness, and cruelty-free living continue to gain momentum, the launch of the Sattvik app represents a significant step in aligning Southeast Asia with the broader ethical and environmental movement. The app supports the region's shift toward non-violence, clean food practices, and transparent sourcing.

The Sattvik Certifications mobile app is now available for free on both Android and iOS platforms.

For more information:

www.sattvikcertifications.com

info@sattvikcertifications.com

www.scsg.sg

info@scsg.sg

