Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 25: The first-ever edition of ISB Insights Forum 2023 was held on Friday at the Mohali campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB). This forum heralds a new era of showcasing research in the country. Industry leaders, academia, bureaucrats, and thought leaders from other walks of life engaged in lively discussions in several sessions. ISB Insights Forum 2023 kickstarted with a session on misinformation and the impact of fake news on Indian democracy. Media practitioners shared their insights on how to tackle the misinformation virus and make informed choices. A parallel session on the impact of technological innovation on business and society was held along with the one on fake news. The session was attended by Rohini Srivathsa, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft India among others. One of the highlights of ISB Insights Forum was a session in which Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB, and Rishikesha Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, articulated their vision of making India a research superpower. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB said, "India is not lacking in human capital. There have always been spots of brilliance. In the 1960s and 70s, there have been scientists who have done a lot of great work. But these instances have been spotty, and there has been no one place where we can get all the great research talent. So can we create a few outstanding centres of excellence where we can bring together talent which can work together?" He also emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration between academia and industry in research. He articulated that the industry would be willing to invest in academic research when they see solutions to problems coming out of that research.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India made a virtual appearance and said, "It is an honour to be amongst the forever young and entrepreneurial minds that have given impeccable insignia of the highest strata of perpetual learning of brand ISB making it a human global leadership factory in its short 2-decade journey." Sessions on corporate governance, healthcare, business analytics, and financial inclusion were also held as part of the ISB Insights Forum 2023.

