Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in the country, along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), inaugurated the spectacular 'larger-than-life' helmet installation at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the team's home ground in Lucknow. The helmet installation, measuring an impressive 27 feet in height and 34 feet in width is prominently placed right at the main entrance of the stadium serving as a visual treat for the visiting cricket fans and also the larger populace around the city.

The objective behind this grand scale of the imposing helmet structure is to raise awareness around the need & importance of life insurance by spurring progressive conversation around the significance of protection on-field & off-field. Capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts, the unique structure aims to convey that 'Life Protection Se Bada Kuch Nahi' to the locals of Lucknow city, emphasizing on protecting one's life with necessary safeguard against uncertainties.

Unveiling of the 'larger-than-life' helmet was graced by Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, along with Salmantaj Jafer Taj Patil, DCP Traffic, Lucknow; Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, DCP Women Crime Safety, Lucknow; Rahul Rahi, Regional Director- Lucknow, SBI Life Insurance and Keshav Maharaj, LSG player in presence of other respected dignitaries.

Being the Official Lead Helmet Partner of Lucknow Super Giants, SBI Life aims to underscore the poignant parallel between the protective function of a helmet on the cricket field and the vital role of insurance in protecting the financial future of individuals & their loved ones off-the field. Just like a helmet protects the player from any potential setbacks on the field so that they can play confidently and achieve their team's target without worrying about the risks. Similarly, life insurance plays the role of an enabler which allows individuals to confidently pursue their dreams & aspirations while simultaneously safeguarding the needs of their loved ones, in case of uncertain events.

Speaking about the initiative, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "Introducing the concept of protection to cricket enthusiasts, the monumental 'larger-than-life' helmet installation at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow serves as a powerful conversation starter. It epitomizes the message that 'Life Ki Protection Se Bada Kuch Nahi', which echoes our brand purpose of liberating individuals to fulfil their dreams while taking care of familial responsibilities. Cricket is beyond a sport, it is an interplay of historical, cultural, economic & emotional factors, thus it provides an opportunity to connect with the larger fanbase of this amazing sport and spur meaningful conversations on the importance of protection, both on and off field. With the current rate of insurance penetration in India, it is crucial to continue our efforts about raising awareness around the need & importance of insurance to build a secured financial future. Our collaboration with LSG is an effort to foster meaningful engagement with the cricket enthusiasts across the country and liberate them to pursue their passion."

He further added, "We believe this association seamlessly illustrates the synergies between the importance of insurance and helmet, highlighting the significance of protection both on and off the field. We are thrilled about our journey with Lucknow Super Giants and anticipate a season filled with exhilarating performances. As we continue to promote insurance awareness across the country, we will hope that our efforts translate in actions taken by the cricket enthusiasts towards protecting the future of their loved ones through life insurance."

The helmet, one of the most visible assets in cricket, offers an extraordinary opportunity for SBI Life to symbolically emphasize the commitment to championing protection and igniting positive change, especially for the cricket fans nationwide. Just as a helmet shields the player from on-field risks, life insurance provides financial security, empowering individuals to pursue their dreams without holding back.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website - www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

