New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI Foundation's mobile medical unit project, SBI Sanjeevani - Clinic on Wheels, was flagged off at Delhi and is set to reach Bandipore, Jammu & Kashmir and Kargil, Ladakh.

SBI Foundation has partnered with Borderless World Foundation to provide primary, preventive, diagnostic, curative and referral health services at the doorstep of the communities in the remote villages of Bandipore and Kargil districts.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Dream11 Team: Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The mobile medical units, funded by SBICap Securities, were flagged off by Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Honorable Minister of State, Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Shri Amitava Chatterjee, CGM, SBI Delhi Circle, Shri Lalit Mohan, President and COO, SBI Foundation and officials from Borderless World Foundation and SBICap Securities.

SBI Sanjeevani - Clinic on Wheels is currently being implemented in 21 States and Union Territories in our country covering over 400 remote villages, serving a population of close to 5 lakh. These mobile medical units are equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and accompanied by a dedicated medical team consisting of a doctor, lab technician and pharmacist. Along with the clinical facilities, these units will also run specialized health and awareness camps in these remote villages. This project also leverages collaborations with the state and local health departments/medical colleges for support.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Speaking at the event Dr Bhagwat Karad, Honorable Minister of State, Ministry of Finance said, "The SBI Sanjeevani - Clinic on Wheels is a unique initiative where the state and local health departments, local NGOs and SBI Foundation work in unison. I am grateful to SBI Foundation, SBICap Securities and Borderless World Foundation for these efforts to serve communities in the most remote areas of our country, specifically in Bandipore and Kargil."

Amitava Chatterjee, CGM, SBI Delhi Circle expressed that, "Serving rural communities is one of the core ethos of the State Bank of India. As a corporate citizen, SBI is undertaking various CSR initiatives across the country and thus helping in nation building."

Lalit Mohan, President and COO, SBI Foundation shared that, "Our SBI Sanjeevani initiative not only makes primary healthcare services accessible to our rural and remote population, but also improves the health status of villages and induces behavioral changes in health, hygiene and sanitation practices within the community. In the near future, we further look to extend this initiative to all states and union territories in our country, to serve our rural and remote communities."

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank of India. True to its tradition of service beyond banking, the foundation currently works in over 27 states and union territories of India, on rural development, healthcare, education, livelihood and skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more. SBI Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the SBI group, in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and create a positive impact on the society.

For more information, please visit www.sbifoundation.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)