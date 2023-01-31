Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, presenting a cheque to the Association of People with Disability, while launching a CSR program where assistive devices will be distributed to persons with disabilities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) launched its latest CSR project with the Association of People with Disability (APD), which will see the distribution of key assistive devices in Bengaluru. The project has been launched as part of their 3-month-long CSR partnership campaign to enable and empower children and youth with disability in areas of healthcare and education. The CSR project, valued at approximately INR 50 lakh, will aid nearly 300 people with disabilities and children with special needs.

Nearly 25 assisted devices were distributed to beneficiaries at the function held at Shradhanjali Integrated School (SIS) grounds situated in the APD Campus in Lingarajapuram on January 30, 2023. These included hearing aids, wheelchairs, prosthetics, and orthotics for persons suffering from general disabilities as well as Spinal Cord injuries, to help them become functionally independent.

Also Read | End Of Over 60 – Jharkhand 147/7, F/o Trail By 25 Runs, Shubham Kumar Singh 0 Manishi … – Latest Tweet by BCCI Domestic.

Chief Guest for the function Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), said, "SBI and its subsidiaries are fully committed to nation-building through our various businesses and support to a range of social initiatives across India. We engage with causes on a national scale to local grassroots projects to improve lives. SBICAPS supports CSR projects, big and small, through its various partners by allocating a substantial portion of its bottom line to these efforts. Projects cover varied initiatives in healthcare, education, sanitation, disaster relief, child development, vocational training, and women empowerment, and even extend to niche areas like the preservation of art and culture."

Jacob Kurian, Secretary, APD, said, "It was a special day for APD to have the entire senior leadership of India's biggest bank, SBI, visit our campus. By donating state-of-the-art hearing aids, prostheses and mobility devices, SBI - a leader in driving financial inclusion in India - enabled some of the most disadvantaged citizens with a disability, to take a big step towards becoming participants in a more inclusive India."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Airport Wardrobe is Armed With Some Stunning Coats, Check Out Pics!.

Senior officials from SBI, namely Swaminathan J, Managing Director (CB & Subsidiaries); SBI, Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director & CEO, SBICAPS; and Ravi Ranjan - President & COO, were in attendance.

Maj Gen Deepak Naidu, COO, APD; Jacob Kurian, Secretary, APD; and Pradeep Kumar Panja, Trustee, APD graced the function along with 200 guests including APD members, livelihood coaches, and trainers.

Ganga, a peer trainer with a spinal cord injury who counsels others like her at APD, said, "By providing me with customised callipers and a wheelchair, APD has helped me be a contributing member of my family and community."

The Association of People with Disability has been successful in producing nearly 5000 assistive products last year in Karnataka alone. The organisation has had a long-term partnership with SBI, especially in the two aspirational districts of Raichur and Yadgir, but this is the first engagement with SBICAPS.

SBICAPS's CSR association with APD has been facilitated by Give Grants, which enables corporates to deliver maximum social impact by partnering with trusted NGOs. Over the next few months, the project will see assessment and measurement camps run for beneficiaries, followed by product fittings and training.

SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS), incorporated in 1986 as a wholly owned subsidiary of State Bank of India, is a SEBI-registered Category I Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. It offers the entire bouquet of investment banking and corporate advisory services. The service bouquet includes Project Advisory and Structured Financing, Capital Markets products, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and Stressed Assets Resolution.

Headquartered in Mumbai, SBICAPS has 6 Regional Offices across India (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and New Delhi) and 3 wholly owned subsidiaries - SBICAP Securities Limited, SBICAP Ventures Limited and SBICAP Trustee Company Limited. The Regional Offices are located strategically at major business hubs in the country and closely liaise with clients there at and nearby centres. The subsidiaries of SBICAP offer Equity Broking & Research, Security Agency & Debenture Trusteeship and Private Equity Investment & Asset Management.

For more information, please visit www.sbicaps.com.

APD is a pioneering non-profit organisation, established in 1959 by the Late N. S. Hema. APD has impacted over 6 lakh People with Disability from underprivileged communities from remote, rural, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds. Various programs by APD cover 21 disabilities stated in the RPWD Act 2016. With a diverse and inclusive team of over 230 members (45 per cent Women and 30 per cent PwD's), APD reaches out to over 1,00,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries, annually. APD is managed by a professional team of developmental and technical experts overseen by an eminent Board of Governors and Trustees. The Association maintains the highest standards of governance, has been acknowledged by multiple donors and is accredited by independent agencies like the TISS, Credibility Alliance, RCI, and NIPMAN Foundation.

To learn more, visit www.apd-india.org.

Give Grants enables corporates, foundations and HNIs to deliver maximum social impact. Amplified by technology and anchored in impact, we support the entire grant-making life cycle. Together with our network of 3000+ trusted non-profits, we have served 300+ partners to make their grant-making journey convenient, compliant and the most impactful it can be.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)