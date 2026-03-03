New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, joined industry CEOs from India and across the world for an evening focused on connectivity and innovation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. The Minister is currently leading the Indian delegation at the global event, which is scheduled to run from March 2 to 5.

"On the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2026, joined our industry CEOs from India and across the world for an interactive evening featuring connectivity, innovation and future-ready ideas. Barcelona, Spain," Scindia said on X.

During the event, the Minister will inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion, unveil the IMC 2026 Curtain Raiser, address the GSMA Ministerial Program on "Breaking the Cost Barrier," and participate in high-level bilaterals and strategic industry interactions.

The minister also congratulated the founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award by GSMA at MWC. "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on being conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the GSMA at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona. It is indeed a proud moment for India and for the global communications ecosystem," Scindia said on X.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the union minister is scheduled to deliver an address in the GSMA Ministerial program at the Main Stage Session titled "Built for What's Next," where global leaders will deliberate on future-ready digital infrastructure and emerging technology frameworks.

The union minister will also have focused booth visits and technology demonstrations at leading global and Indian companies. In addition, the union minister will visit the booth of Tejas Networks for the launch of the T31600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform, marking a significant milestone in India's advanced telecom product development.

Scindia will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with various stakeholders from the telecom sector to explore cooperation in universal meaningful connectivity and resilient communication infrastructure.

The Minister's participation at MWC 2026 underscores India's growing stature as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem. Through strategic engagements with governments, industry leaders and technology innovators, the visit aims to deepen international partnerships, attract investment and strengthen India's role in shaping secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital networks worldwide. (ANI)

