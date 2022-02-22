Hong Kong, February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Secure Connection, the Hong Kong-based electronic products manufacturer, today announced the launch of a complete range of Honeywell-branded Audio products. The new range features three distinct product categories, the Moxie, Suono and Trueno, which cater to consumers across varying price points and performance parameters.

The Moxie range of products is for the value-conscious consumer, the Suono range is for the mid-tier consumer and Trueno range is for consumers looking for premium offerings with exceptional performance. The product range features 43 new products including True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Bluetooth Neckbands and Bluetooth Soundbars. The products feature best-in-class capabilities such as Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7, Smart Talk and Voice Assistant, among others The aesthetically designed product range provides a great listening experience that delivers exceptional audio quality.

Commenting on this new launch Mohit Anand, CEO, Secure Connection Limited said, "We are proud to introduce our range of Honeywell-branded Audio products to the market following many months of research and hard work. We are confident that our Audio products will deliver an exceptional user experience to our consumers."

The Audio range will be available simultaneously across multiple countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East Asia and Africa. Consumers will be able to buy these products through leading retailers and online eCommerce platforms in their respective countries.

Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of more than Twenty-Five years of delivering best-in-class products and breakthrough innovations in consumer technology products, peripherals, and accessories spread across global markets. Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer loyalty, and delivering a rich experience that enriches a consumer's digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Newtech Limited (NSE: CREATIVE).

For more information, please visit www.honeywellconnection.com.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong.

