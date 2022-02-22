Poco M4 Pro 5G is now available for sale in India via Flipkart. The handset was launched in the country last week as the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount using SBI cards, debit cards and credit card EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, an additional Rs 999 off on UPI transactions, up to Rs 14,450 off on exchange deals. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched in India, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Poco M4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Word on the street is out! Give a shout out to the most powerful smartphone* under 15k. 🙌🏽 #POCOM4Pro5G goes on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart: https://t.co/rozEOvEUbU P.S. Avail the exciting offer of ₹999 off on the POCO M4 Pro 5G via a UPI transaction today*! *T&C apply pic.twitter.com/5KOLwDz7aP — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 22, 2022

It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Poco M4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB, whereas the 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 16,999. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB variant retails at Rs 18,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).