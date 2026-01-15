New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): One of India's leading sustainable exchange and recycling platforms, Selsmart from Attero, has partnered with Havells India's consumer durable brand Lloyd to launch the 'Lloyd Eco Exchange Program'.

According to the company, the initiative is aimed at encouraging consumers to responsibly upgrade old appliances through a simple, transparent, and rewarding exchange process.

The program allows customers to exchange old appliances of any brand and receive attractive value benefits when purchasing new Lloyd products.

The company says that the initiative is currently live across select Havells and Lloyd brand stores, and will be rolled out to partner retailers, making it accessible PAN India across all markets where Selsmart operates.

The company further said that the collaboration enables customers to exchange used appliances, receive instant valuation, and apply it directly towards the purchase of new Lloyd air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and more. The program is targeted to encourage responsible recycling and prevents e-waste from entering landfills by ensuring scientifically compliant processing through Attero's advanced recycling infrastructure.

"At Selsmart, our mission is to make responsible electronics recycling seamless and mainstream for Indian consumers. The Lloyd Eco Exchange Program combines real economic value with sustainability, enabling customers to upgrade their appliances without worrying about disposal challenges. Through this partnership with Havells, we aim to accelerate circular economy adoption at a national scale and make eco-conscious choices more rewarding and accessible," said Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Attero.

According to company information, Selsmart was launched in mid-2024 as Attero's direct-to-consumer e-waste take-back platform. The platform is currently active across more than 25 cities in India, handling around 30,000 pickup orders each month, giving consumers doorstep-collection, fair resale value, secure data wiping, and end-to-end traceability for their old electronics and home appliances.

The exchange program covers a wide range of home appliances across multiple categories and brands. Eligible products include air conditioners in both split and window formats across capacities ranging from under 1 ton to over 2 tons; single-door and double-door refrigerators of various capacities; semi-automatic, fully automatic top-load, and fully automatic front-load washing machines; as well as televisions across CRT and LED/LCD formats in any size.

The company says that the exchange benefit applies even if the old product is from another brand, ensuring maximum flexibility and consumer convenience during appliance upgrades. The Lloyd Eco Exchange Program, the company says contributes to India's sustainability progress by enabling responsible disposal and supporting a circular economy framework, reducing landfill pressure and promoting environmentally conscious purchasing behaviour.

Further, all products collected through the Lloyd Eco Exchange Program will be responsibly recycled using Attero's proprietary technology. According to the company, once appliances are collected, they move through a combination of advanced mechanical, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgical processes that enable the extraction of high-purity metals such as copper, gold, silver, and a wide range of critical battery materials.

The system delivers more than 98% recovery efficiency and over 99.9% purity across various outputs. By converting discarded appliances into high-purity recovered metals that re-enter domestic manufacturing supply chains, the program not only prevents landfill waste but also strengthens India's self-reliance in critical materials and clean technology. (ANI)

