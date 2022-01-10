Mumbai [India], January 10 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 469 points on Monday on the back of strong buying support in auto, banking and IT stocks.

The markets started the week on a strong positive note with benchmark Sensex opening above 60,000 points mark.

At 10.50 am the 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 60,213.88 points, which is 469.23 points or 0.79 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 59,744.65 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened sharply higher at 60,070.39 points and surged to a high of 60,308.31 points in the morning trade.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 0.80 per cent or 141.70 points higher at 17,954.40 points as compared with the previous session's close at 17,812.70 points.

The Nifty 50 opened on a strong positive note at 17,913.30 points and surged to a high of 17,978.15 points.

There was strong buying support in auto, IT and banking and financial stocks. Maruti Suzuki surged 3.49 per cent to Rs 8183.65. Infosys surged 2.37 per cent to Rs 1856.10. ITC soared 2.13 per cent to Rs 223.15.

TCS jumped 0.98 per cent to Rs 3890.80 after the company announced that its board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12, 2022.

Kotak Bank 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 1941.25; HDFC 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 2639.80; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 841.50; Axis Bank 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 741.45; ICICI Bank 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 803.15 and State Bank of India 1.19 per cent higher at Rs 497.15 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Eight of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Wipro slumped 2 per cent to Rs 697. Asian Paints 0.94 per cent down at Rs 3541.05; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.83 per cent lower at Rs 4669.10; Nestle India 0.72 per cent down at Rs 19779.15 and Sun Pharma 0.57 per cent lower at Rs 824.10 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

