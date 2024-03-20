PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 20: Sensodyne, a leading oral care brand from the house of Haleon (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), is marking World Oral Health Day by partnering with 136 dental colleges across India. The initiative, part of the brand's #BeSensitiveToOralHealth initiative, aims to highlight the importance of proactive oral care to dental students via educational sessions with celebrated Deans of leading dental colleges and dentists.

According to a recent study, nearly 60% of Indians grapple with oral health issues [1]. However, only 5% of Indians seek proactive dental care, with no prevalent dental insurance [2]. One of the key drivers behind this is the lack of awareness and education on the need for proactive dental care and oral hygiene.

Through its partnership with dental colleges, Sensodyne will host educational sessions on oral health, gum health, and sensitivity,engaging over 10,000 students. Free dental camps will also be set up across some of these colleges to provide free access to quality dental care to Indians. To mark the occasion of World Oral Health Day, a mega culmination event will be hosted across all colleges on the 20th of March 2024.

Sharing her thoughts on this momentous partnership, Bhawna Sikka, Category Head, Oral Healthcare, Haleon India, said, "Education is a crucial step in addressing the oral health gaps in our country. That's why Sensodyne is committed to improving oral health literacy and making dental checkups accessible to all. Through our partnership with dental colleges across India, we aim to empower individuals with knowledge and understanding about their oral health. Our #BeSensitiveToOralHealth initiative is not just about providing immediate care, but also about equipping people with the tools and information they need to maintain good oral hygiene in the long term. We believe that through education, we can inspire proactive steps towards better oral health among Indians."

As part of the #BeSensitiveToOralHealth initiative, Sensodyne is also organizing over 100 free dental camps across approximately 80 cities to enable access to quality dental care for Indians. These camps are organized from 6th - 31st March 2024 and aim to treat more than 1 lakh patients and engage with 4000+ dentists across the country.

Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose: to deliver better everyday health to humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in oral care, digestive health, pain management, respiratory, and vitamin mineral supplements with iconic brands such as Sensodyne, Parodontax, Polident, Eno, Iodex, Crocin, Otrivin, Centrum, and OstoCalcium.

