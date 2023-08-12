Service Care Limited announces a 177 per cent surge in Net Profit for FY23

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: Service Care Limited (NSE: SERVICE) one of the leading provider of staffing and outsourcing services to various industries, reported its audited Financial Results for the FY23.

Financials at a Glance:

FY23:

* Total Income of Rs 159.12 crore, YoY growth of 38.35 per cent.

* EBITDA of Rs 4.56 crore, YoY growth of 83.13 per cent.

* EBITDA margin at 2.87 per cent, YoY growth of 71 BPS.

* Net Profit of Rs 4.38 crore, YoY growth of 177.22 per cent.

* Net profit margin at 2.75 per cent, YoY growth of 137 BPS.

* EPS at Rs 5.21, YoY growth of 177.13 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Kumar Rakhecha, Executive Director & CFO of Service Care Limitedsaid, “Over the past year, our revenue has surged due to a strategic workforce expansion. This move has significantly broadened our market reach and enabled us to meet heightened demand effectively.

Our profitability boost is attributed to the growing prominence of value-added services in our revenue mix along with new technological implementation in our operations. These supplementary services not only enrich our overall product offering but also yield higher profit margins, underscoring our commitment to delivering quality and driving financial success.”

