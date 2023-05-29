SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 29: SGL Labs, the world's largest privately owned diamond certification lab with headquarters in London and New York, proudly announces the grand opening of its 16th lab in India, located in the vibrant city of Lucknow. This new international diamond certification lab will bring SGL's expertise, trust, and cutting-edge technology to the heart of Uttar Pradesh, offering comprehensive services to diamond consumers and industry professionals alike.

SGL Labs' new laboratory in Lucknow aims to cater to the growing diamond jewellery industry by offering international standards in certification and education. With our comprehensive range of services, including Jewellery Reports, Diamond Reports, Mobile Laboratory services, and Diamond Education and Retail support, we ensure adherence to stringent international standards. Furthermore, by providing certification to jewellers in the region, SGL Labs strives to offer retailers and customers the opportunity to certify their diamonds and diamond-studded jewellery, instilling confidence in the quality and origin of the diamonds utilized.

Sharing his thoughts on the newly inaugurated lab, Directors and Co Founders, Shirin Bandukwala and Chirag Soni shared, "We believe that diamond certification is fundamental in instilling confidence and adding value to consumers. At SGL Labs, we have consistently led the way in setting industry standards. With the inauguration of our advanced lab in Lucknow, we are excited to expand our presence in this emerging market, providing our customers with unparalleled international standards of excellence. Being the first international lab to introduce cutting-edge scientific equipment that can accurately differentiate between natural and lab-grown diamonds, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering certifications that are trustworthy and reliable."

CEO SGL Labs (SGL Labs) - Jigar Vora added, "At the new SGL Lab in Lucknow, our team of highly skilled gemmologists will employ our stringent grading standards and cutting-edge technology to provide accurate and trustworthy certifications for diamond jewelry. This will enable consumers to make informed decisions and enhance their confidence in their diamond purchases. We understand the importance of trust and transparency in the diamond industry, and our lab in Lucknow will serve as a beacon of reliability."

The opening of the international diamond certification lab in Lucknow represents another significant milestone for SGL Labs. It showcases its commitment to elevating industry standards and providing trustworthy services to its esteemed clientele worldwide. SGL's global network of labs, adhering to strict international grading standards, has positioned it as the most trusted name in the diamond industry.

