Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): After collaborating with Frank Walker, MOTi, on the wonderful single I Wonder, Shai is all set to create the same magic with her next Titled 'Jaane doon', the song is about being tormented at the thought of losing someone you love and being torn between letting them go or begging them to stay.

A deeply personal track for the musician, the song stems from her personal tryst with love, loss and everything in between. This is about a long distance relationship and fear of letting your loved one go perhaps for their own good versus showing them the vulnerability begging them to stay. With Shai aka Shayaan Oshidar lending voice, the song has been written by Siddhant Kaushal, Shai and Ryan Bickley. The song is composed by Asad and Kid Ryan.

For Shai, the lovely little ditty has a special place in her heart. She worked for many weeks on the song with her collaborators before locking the final version.

She says, "More often than not, right after the initial rush of feelings, comes this gush of fear of letting someone special go. This is the essence of the track. I have loved every second of working on this song. As millennials, navigating romance in 2022 couldn't be tougher. This song has melody, the playful touch and the heartfelt earnestness I wanted to bring to it. I love the play of words my co-writers brought to the number. My composers brought to the song the heart it has. I hope it touches everyone who listens to it because for us making it has been one helluva experience."

