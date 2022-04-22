Thane, April 22: In an unfortunate incident, a 40-year-old man died after being stuck under a pile of wheat sacks in Thane. The alleged incident took place on Thursday inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, as soon as the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received a call about a person being stuck under a wheat sack, a team reached the spot and rescued the 40-year-old worker.

Even though officials of Rabodi police station took the worker to nearby hospital for treatment, the doctor declared him dead during the treatment. Karnataka Shocker: Man Strangles 31-Year-Old Wife to Death After Fight Over Mobile Addiction.

RDMC chief, Avinash Sawant said, "On Thursday at 5:17pm in ration shop number MUM41FI38 registered under Om Consumer Co-operative Society Limited at Rabodi in Thane (W), a worker named Sanjay Banwarilal Gupta, a resident of Kalyan, was stuck between 100 and 125 bags of wheat grains. Soon after receiving the complaint we, along with fire brigade personnel, Rabodi police officials, one rescue vehicle and one bike ambulance, started the rescue operation and soon rescued Sanjay Gupta."

After the rescue operation, Gupta was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared dead. The deceased was a worker at the ration shops and also used to make receipts.

"When the owner went home for lunch, Gupta was counting the wheat bags when they slipped and fell on him," Sawant added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).