Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 18: Following the success of its first two editions, Shakti Sandhya Garba is set to make a grand return for its third season, promising an even more spectacular celebration of Navratri in Ahmedabad. The event will be held from 22 September to 1 October at the cricket ground near the Jaguar showroom, off SG Highway.

The highlight of the season will once again be the electrifying performances by Divya Chaudhary, one of Gujarat's most beloved folk and Garba singers, whose presence is expected to attract large audiences from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and beyond. Organisers anticipate a daily footfall exceeding 10,000 garba enthusiasts throughout the ten-day festival.

More than just a Garba night, Shakti Sandhya has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, combining traditional values, spiritual devotion, and modern presentation. This year's theme, "Tradition Meets Glamour", will blend folk aesthetics with contemporary stage design, immersive decor and grand visuals to create a vibrant and engaging festive atmosphere.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Pratik Amin, organiser of Shakti Sandhya Garba, said, "Season 3 will be bigger, brighter, and more vibrant, and builds on our commitment to delivering a safe, inclusive, and premium Garba experience for devotees of Goddess Ambe. With curated traditional decor, themed experience zones, robust safety protocols, and affordable entry tickets, we aim to provide a truly family-friendly environment that celebrates culture and devotion."

In addition to ample parking space and connectivity, which make it easily accessible space for the revellers, the vast open venue offers a perfect mix of high-energy music and a safe, welcoming environment for all, making it the go-to destination for garba revellers seeking to immerse themselves in the joyous beats of garba.

Divya Chaudhary, who returns to headline Season 3, said, "Ahmedabad's Garba crowd is energetic, respectful, and deeply connected to tradition. Performing at Shakti Sandhya feels like a celebration in its truest sense. I am thrilled to be back for this incredible third season."

Blending culture, community and celebration, Shakti Sandhya Garba Season 3 is poised to be one of the city's most anticipated Navratri events of the year.

