Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: This Women's Day month, internationally acclaimed comedian Sharul Channa, recognised among Asia's Top 10 comedians and Singapore's only full-time female stand-up comedian, returns to her roots with a highly anticipated multi-city India tour.

Titled "Saree, These Are Just Jokes", Sharul will tour across Coimbatore (13 March), Chennai (14 March), Bengaluru (20 March), Mumbai (21 March), Pune (22 March), Baroda (26th March), Chandigarh (3rd April) and Hyderabad (5 April), bringing her signature fearless humour, razor-sharp storytelling, and unfiltered cultural commentary to audiences across the country.

In an industry still largely male-dominated, Sharul has carved a distinctive space -- bold, sharp and deeply authentic. Her comedy explores identity, diaspora life, cultural contradictions, and the everyday realities of modern women navigating multiple worlds.

This multi-city tour marks two significant milestones in Sharul's career. As she completes 15 years in stand-up comedy, she also becomes the first Singapore-based Indian comedian to undertake an extensive eight-city tour across India -- a testament to her growing cross-border influence and the rising cultural exchange between India and Singapore.

This tour also marks a powerful collaboration with Suta, the women-led saree brand founded by sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas. Known for redefining sarees for the contemporary woman, Suta blends handwoven traditions with comfort, individuality, and conscious design.

As the official wardrobe collaborator for the tour, Suta becomes an extension of Sharul's narrative -- confident, contemporary, rooted, and self-expressive. Performing in a saree is not a costume choice, but a statement. Together, Sharul and Suta challenge long-held stereotypes: that comedy must look a certain way, that tradition is restrictive, or that femininity must be softened to be powerful.

Speaking about her upcoming India tour, Sharul Channa shares "This India tour feels incredibly special because I'm coming home not just as a comedian, but as a woman who has built her voice across cultures. Stand-up comedy is still a male-dominated space, and I've had to constantly challenge what people think a comedian should look like, sound like, or talk about. Performing in a saree this tour, in collaboration with Suta, is my way of saying that tradition and rebellion can coexist. The saree isn't a costume -- it's identity. It's strength. It is heritage worn on my terms. As someone who lives between India and Singapore, I've learned that humour travels across borders, but authenticity is universal. This Women's Day month, I hope audiences see that taking up space -- loudly, unapologetically -- is not just powerful, it's necessary."

Sharul's journey from India to Singapore and onto global comedy stages mirrors the growing cultural exchange between India and Singapore. With deep diaspora ties and expanding collaborations across business, arts and entertainment, the two nations share a dynamic relationship -- and Sharul's cross-border career stands as a contemporary example of that connection. Her homecoming tour becomes not just a performance series, but a celebration of how Indian voices are shaping and thriving on global stages.

The show features all-new material exploring modern womanhood, multicultural identity, relationships, societal expectations, and the absurdities women navigate daily -- delivered with her trademark wit and refreshing honesty.

Don't miss out on the chance to witness one of the most exciting and influential voices in comedy today. Sharul Channa is not just making it big - she's redefining the landscape for women in comedy.

With Hyderabad already sold out, the tour is generating strong audience interest across cities.

About Sharul Channa

Sharul Channa is Singapore's only full-time female stand-up comedian, with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Renowned for her sharp and fearless takes on social issues, identity, and gender dynamics, she brings a unique perspective shaped by her multicultural heritage as an Indian growing up in Singapore. Her humour, rooted in real-life experiences, resonates with diverse audiences globally.

A powerhouse performer, Sharul has graced some of the world's most prestigious comedy festivals, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Singapore Comedy Fringe. She has also appeared on Comedy Central Asia and was one of the voices for Netflix's animated series, 'Downstairs'. Named one of the Top 10 Stand-Up Comedians in Asia by Asia Comedy Awards, she has toured globally with sold-out shows like Just Joking, Saree Not Sorry, and Sharul Channa Live in 2024.

Trained in theatre at the Lasalle College of Arts, Sharul seamlessly combines theatrical storytelling with stand-up, making her performances both engaging and thought-provoking.

