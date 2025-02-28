NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Shepherd, a leading IoT and enterprise endpoint security and management vendor headquartered in India, has set out to integrate Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT) into its device security and management suite to bolster defenses against ransomware.

Given the severe consequences of previous ransomware attacks and the complexities of maintaining robust endpoint defenses, ransomware detection remains a top priority within the cybersecurity industry. By upgrading Shepherd's endpoint security solutions with new ransomware detection capabilities, customers will benefit from enhanced defenses against detection evasion tactics.

Anter Virk, CEO of Shepherd, states, "This integration aims to utilize CPU-level telemetry for real-time detection of unauthorized encryption attempts. It aligns with Shepherd's commitment to a proactive and real-time security approach. By combining our kernel-mode detection technology with Intel® TDT, Shepherd's endpoint security software will provide superior protection against ransomware threats when used on Intel-based devices."

"Shepherd has always prioritized minimizing the impact on system performance while delivering performant management and security, which is a significant draw for our customers. Utilizing technology that enhances prevention and protection while maintaining system performance is a win-win," added Anter.

"We are partnering with Shepherd to bolster cybersecurity for enterprise customers. Shepherd, enhanced with Intel Threat Detection Technology, will strengthen ransomware defenses when deployed on Intel Core Ultra AI PCs," said Carla Rodriguez, VP and GM Intel Client Software Enabling.

The advantages of this integration will be available later this year with the forthcoming release of Shepherd's updated endpoint security and management products.

This innovation aligns with India's broader push towards technology-driven growth as highlighted in the Union Budget 2025. The budget introduced a new Fund of Funds for Startups with an additional Rs. 10,000 Cr and explored a Deep Tech Fund of Funds to catalyze next-generation startups, initiatives crucial for companies like Shepherd.

Additionally, the allocation of Rs. 20,000 Cr for private sector-driven R&D and innovation reflects a positive move towards fostering technological advancements.

The introduction of an AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for education further emphasizes the government's commitment to integrating AI into the educational framework, promoting innovation from an early stage. However, industry leaders stress the importance of streamlined implementation and clearer execution strategies to fully realize these initiatives' potential.

