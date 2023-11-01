PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Shera Energy Limited. (NSE - SHERA), engaged in the business of manufacturing winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals like copper, aluminum and brass, announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY24.

Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

Q1 FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 384.41 crore, YoY growth of 13.21 %

* EBITDA of Rs 25.28 crore, YoY growth of 26.61%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.58%, YoY growth of 70 Bps

* PAT of Rs 6.14 crore, YoY growth of 43.42 %

* PAT Margin of 1.60 %, YoY growth of 34 Bps

* EPS Of Rs 2.64, YoY growth of 22.79%

Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited, said "The start of the financial year has been encouraging with double digit sales growth and impressive bottom line growth. With higher sale of value-added products and the stringent cost control exercise, we have managed to improve operating margin.

Our products are mainly used in transformers, motors and electrical panels and strong growth of the user industry will keep the demand momentum upbeat. With our quality product and diversified product portfolio, we are all set to leverage this opportunity and expect the growth momentum to continue for the rest of the year."

