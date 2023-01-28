Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Gurgaon-based technology driven logistics platform is planning to hire 100+ employees across all the verticals, primarily in product development followed by Business Development, client servicing, Operations & Finance.

The Co-founder and CEO of ShipEase, Pawan Kumar, spoke about the hiring push and said, "E-commerce in India, is growing rapidly and is estimated to grow in double digits in the days to come. To support the surge and accommodate the demand we need robust logistics infrastructure and tech mechanisms at the backend. ShipEase has also encountered multi-fold growth in the numbers and expecting a tentatively 10X surge in the volume. Therefore, we need more hands to manage the surge and provide the best-in-class services to our clients."

At ShipEase, we are expanding very aggressively and putting our majority of investments in people and technology to address the industry's rising demand. The purpose to boost the team's size is an advancement of technology and strengthen the sales and operation functions.

ShipEase provides integration with popular virtual shop platforms like Amazon, Shopify, Flipkart, eBay, Magento, OpenCart, WooCommerce and all the major platforms. The organization has partnered with all of India's top courier services such as Delhivery, XpressBees, Bluedart, Ekart, Ecom Express, SMC, ATS, Smartr and Aramex. ShipEase has also expanded its cloud operations in cross-border trade and partnered with Aramex and UPS for the same.

"Our first priority continues to be achieving client happiness. We are preparing to expand across the nation in order to give greater convenience and boost the effectiveness of our sellers. With the greatest end-to-end solutions, we want ShipEase to be the largest SaaS-based logistics provider, enabling even the tiniest D2C businesses from any region of the country to conduct business online with ease and become Atmanirbhar," he added.

ShipEase has made significant investments in developing technologically advanced solutions that provide specialized logistics services spanning from the collection and storage of products to transportation, door-to-door delivery, and predictive analytics. They are aiming to provide enterprise-level shipping experience to SMEs. Their internal core technology platform is seamlessly linked with all of their business verticals, allowing to reuse any kind of assets, resources, or employees, in creating world-class logistic infrastructure!!

