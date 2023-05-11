Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): ShopClues.com, India's largest and oldest e-commerce platform, has announced an exciting partnership with Technix Electronics to sell Rocking Deals' Inventory, Asia's foremost excess-inventory supplier, to bring an unparalleled selection of high-quality deals and refurbished products to its customers. With this collaboration, ShopClues is expanding its inventory to over 2 lakh SKUs, spanning various categories such as c and luxury items.

What's more, ShopClues is bridging the gap for Technix Electronics, offering the same discounted products online to a larger customer base, who can now enjoy up to 80 per cent discounts on select products. This move is aimed at providing customers with more value and choice while catering to the growing demand for refurbished products. Through this partnership, Technix Electronics' offline customer base can also access the same discounted products online with ease.

As a leading player in the refurbished and excess inventory industry, Technix Electronics provides top-quality refurbished products that are reliable and durable. Leveraging Technix's expertise and reach, ShopClues aims to better serve its customers with more value and choice.

Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director of ShopClues, said, "We are excited to partner with Technix and leverage their expertise in the refurbished and excess inventory industry to better serve our customers. This partnership will provide our customers with more value and choice, and we are confident that it will be a game-changer in the rapidly evolving market for refurbished products."

Yuvraj Aman Singh, CEO & Founder of Technix Electronics, said, "We are thrilled to partner with ShopClues, to take this industry online and directly to the end consumer (D2C)."

ShopClues is dedicated to providing the best online shopping experience to its customers across all categories.

