Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Shubh Developers, a well-known name in Pune's premium real estate space, officially announced the launch of their latest premium residential project - Shubh Veda. Strategically located in PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation), this 13.5-acre development is poised to redefine urban living with a seamless blend of nature, architecture, and philosophy.

Bollywood icon Malaika Arora has been announced as the brand face for both Shubh Developers and the Shubh Veda project, adding glamour and gravitas to this ultra-luxury offering. Her association reflects the brand's ethos of elegance, sophistication, and mindful living.

Shubh Veda offers a distinguished collection of 4.5 BHK, 4 BHK, and 3 BHK ultra-luxurious residences with 8 Magnificent Towers, enveloped by 70% open spaces, along with grand 6.8 acres amenities area, and a landscape inspired by the four Vedas--Rig, Sama, Yajur, and Atharva. Designed to promote enhanced well-being, community connection, and sustainable living, the project is a vertical oasis with resort-like experiences, spiritual serenity, and smart urban convenience.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Partner & Director, Shubh Developers, said, "With Shubh Veda, we've created more than just homes--we've created a sanctuary that echoes India's ancient wisdom in a modern lifestyle. This project is about elevating how we live, not just where we live. From its Vedic inspiration to its open, breathable spaces, every detail is designed to bring a deeper sense of purpose, peace, and pride to our residents."

Mr. Vishal Sumerchand Agarwal, Partner & Director, added, "Our vision was to build a space that speaks to today's urban families--who seek both convenience and calm. Shubh Veda brings together the best of design, sustainability, and community. Each residence is not only a symbol of luxury but a reflection of harmony with nature and culture."

Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, Partner & Director, further remarked, "PCMC is fast becoming the new frontier of aspirational living, and Shubh Veda is our landmark contribution to its evolving skyline. We are proud to present a project that seamlessly blends modern comforts with ancient Indian philosophy--creating an address that is timeless in spirit and world-class in execution."

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to multiple levels of indoor and open-air amenities--including landscaped stepped terraces, yoga decks, pools, children's play zones, wellness centers, mini theatre, and meditation gardens--each space crafted to elevate daily living into a holistic experience.

Design sensibilities are rooted in traditional Indian philosophy with a modern interpretation, led by Clint Denver Ponsica, Principal Landscape Designer at Site Concepts Pvt. Ltd. Elements such as deck planters with integrated drip irrigation, balconies positioned for visual privacy, and Vedic-themed gardens reflect a thoughtful approach to aesthetics and comfort.

With its rare combination of location advantage, spiritual design inspiration, and ultra-luxe offerings, Shubh Veda is set to become one of PCMC's most coveted addresses for discerning homebuyers looking for more than just real estate--a complete lifestyle experience.

About Shubh Developers

Founded in 2011 by a group of visionary entrepreneurs with diverse expertise and a shared passion for excellence, Shubh Developers has emerged as a trusted name in Pune's premium real estate landscape. With a strong focus on quality, precision, and thoughtful design, the company specializes in creating landmark developments in the city's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Driven by a holistic approach to development, Shubh Developers sees real estate as more than just construction--it is a catalyst for socio-economic growth and a reflection of progress. From meticulous planning to flawless execution, every project reflects the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, community, and customer satisfaction.

With a mission to touch 10,000 Happy Families by 2030 through thoughtfully designed living spaces, and a vision to be an icon of trust and excellence, Shubh Developers continues to set new benchmarks in urban living.

For more information, visit: https://shubhdevelopers.com/index.html

