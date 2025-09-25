SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, a pioneer in integrating technology with management education, has announced the commencement of admissions for its flagship MBA in Digital & Telecom Management (D&TM) for the academic year 2025-27. Admissions will be facilitated through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2025).

The MBA-DTM programme offers three specialisations--Systems & Finance, Marketing & Finance, and Analytics & Finance. Graduates from any recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) are eligible to apply, while candidates with foreign degrees must secure an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Aspiring candidates can apply through SNAP, which is a computer-based test (CBT). SNAP test Registration Fee is INR 2250, and Programme Registration Fee for the institute is INR 1000. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 has already begun and will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday).

The test will be held on three dates: December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025. Candidates may attempt the test up to three times, with the best score considered for the admission process. SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. Results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), after which the admission process will proceed.

"The digital era demands management professionals who are equally fluent in business strategy and technology. At SIDTM, our curriculum and pedagogy are designed to instill this balance, enabling our graduates to deliver impactful, commercially viable solutions across industries," remarked Dr CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, SIDTM.

Aligned with the Government of India's recent proposal to double annual investment in the telecom sector to ₹1 trillion by 2030, SIDTM's curriculum ensures that students are prepared for the opportunities emerging. Drafting of this new policy will also enable the creation of 10 lakh new job opportunities in this sector by 2030. Additionally, the policymakers also seek to attract 1 lakh crore investments annually for the telecom sector. The expansion of 5G coverage, increased fiberisation, and advanced research initiatives are creating more opportunities for aspiring candidates. By combining academic rigour with industry engagement, the institute equips future leaders with the skills and insights required to contribute meaningfully to the nation's digital and telecom growth story. By offering future-ready specialisations in Systems & Finance, Marketing & Finance, and Analytics & Finance, SIDTM ensures graduates are not only aligned with evolving industry needs but are also equipped to actively contribute to India's vision of becoming a global digital and telecom hub.

To strengthen experiential learning, SIDTM has set up state-of-the-art sponsored labs in collaboration with global technology leaders such as CISCO, IBM, AWS, UiPath, and IDS. These labs provide students with hands-on exposure to emerging domains, including networking, analytics, cloud management, robotic process automation, blockchain, AI, and IoT. Notably, the CISCO Networking Lab is equipped with industry-grade routers, switches, firewalls, and simulation tools, enabling students to practice routing and switching protocols, VPNs, network design, and cybersecurity. As a CISCO NetAcad node, the lab also offers students the opportunity to earn globally recognised certifications, ensuring they graduate with both theoretical knowledge and industry-ready technical skills.

