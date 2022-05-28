New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/SRV): West Bengal based emerging brand, Sidzo, launches its application in metro and tier III cities. The brand offers everything from goods to services, covering a wide variety of categories under one platform.

Sidzo was incepted nine months ago in September 2021, and since then has delivered 100k+ deliveries to over 6000+ customers and has successfully expanded to 500+ retailers in West Bengal and Mumbai.

The brand now has over 20k+ goods available for delivery on their application. Currently, the Sidzo team is working towards making delivery accessible within 30 minutes from the nearest store.

With the successful completion of the beta test in a few regions of West Bengal, the firm plans on expanding its services in additional metro cities and tier III cities.

Team Sidzo is on a mission to serve customers and make lives easier for people. The brand aims at empowering the unorganized sector across India and is dedicatedly working towards it.

The application offers many categories of items like pharmaceuticals, meals, groceries, vegetables, dairy products, meat, puja supplies, flowers, fashion and much more that will be delivered from consumers' preferred stores and will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

One of the founders, Ketki Jain, said that "Sidzo, being a digital hyperlocal market, aims to boom worldwide, targeting tier III Indian cities first. Retaining the customer base without heavy campaigns & costly promotions was not easy. A huge thanks to our loyal customer base and their organic efforts in supporting us. The median delivery time is about 15 to 20 minutes, which is the fastest ever in tier III cities. Sidzo is working hard to bring the unorganized market and consumers together with free and fast delivery."

Sidzo is also developing a feature that will allow consumers to participate in the bidding of the prices. This function will allow users to purchase desired products at competitive real-time prices.

When a consumer enters a price for a commodity on the application, a notice is sent to the nearby store, and if the retailer is satisfied with the price, they will deliver the goods to the user for the amount they have bid for.

Sidzo's digital platform represents the future of the country, and it is valued by many cities. The brand's goal is to make life easier with a single click. They will also soon spread this experience of rapid and hassle-free multi-product service delivery to various cities around the country.

To know more, visit: https://sidzo.com/ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sidzo.customer

