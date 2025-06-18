NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18: Signify, the world leader in lighting, today announced a collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to bring sustainable outdoor lighting infrastructure to 61 tourism-led villages across the state under its 'Har Gaon Roshan' CSR Program. This initiative prioritizes tribal communities and regions near national parks, aiming to enhance safety, visibility, and the overall tourist experience in these underserved areas.

The project will be implemented in partnership with Signify's long-standing NGO partner, Haritika, providing energy efficient outdoor lighting solutions in these remote villages. By supporting local infrastructure development, the project will also enable in creating a well-lit environment for tourists and locals, while fostering economic opportunities for the communities.

The official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged at a formal event in Bhopal, graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, and Signify's leadership, highlighting Signify's commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment through innovative lighting solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt Affairs, and CSR, Signify Greater India said, "At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations to the communities across India, through our Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative. For this project, we are thankful to the support of Madhya Pradesh tourism board for aiding our collective mission to strengthen rural communities through tourism. By illuminating these villages, we are enhancing the safety and visibility of these areas. This partnership reflects our commitment to using light to positively impact lives in the most underserved regions of India, fostering sustainable growth and community empowerment."

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board representative added, "This partnership with Signify marks a significant step toward realizing our collective vision of transforming rural tourism in Madhya Pradesh. Providing lighting to these villages will not only improve safety and infrastructure but also unlock new avenues for community-based tourism, economic development and enhance livelihood activities especially during evening hours such as showcasing local artifacts, promoting handloom and handicraft work, selling local produce such as spices and organic goods, and organizing cultural performances and evening village tours. "

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

