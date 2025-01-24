NewsVoir

Uttar Pradesh [India], January 24: The Maha Kumbh 2025, a spiritual gathering of unparalleled scale, has drawn over 9 crore devotees to Prayagraj till date and anticipates over 45 crore people attending the mega-religious event this year. Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, enhanced the spiritual experience of the devotees at the Maha Kumbh 2025 with innovative and sustainable lighting solutions. The project encompassed the illumination of the sacred Viman Mandapam, the iconic Shastri Bridge, and the deployment of industry-leading solar lights across the Kumbh Mela grounds.

Innovation at its best: One of its kind facade lighting at Viman Mandapam

Signify transformed the Viman Mandapam, a sacred structure at the heart of the Kumbh Mela, into a breathtaking spectacle of light and color with Philips Uni dynamic color-changing linear grazers and flood lights, creating a layered lighting design that accentuates its architectural beauty, achieving a volumetric illumination. While the installation presented unique challenges, including working at height, navigating intricate carvings, and minimizing drilling to preserve the structural integrity of the Mandapam, the multi-layered lighting approach allowed for dynamic control, creating an immersive and spectacular lighting experience for devotees.

A beacon of light: Illuminated Shastri Bridge as an icon of unity and devotion

Signify also illuminated the iconic Shastri Bridge, a vital link connecting Prayagraj to Varanasi with Philips Uni dynamic color-changing RGBW linear grazers and flood lights used at the Viman Mandapam. The innovative lighting highlights both the horizontal deck and vertical columns of the bridge, creating a balanced and harmonious lighting design. The DMX-controlled fixtures allow for a multitude of lighting themes and effects, transforming the bridge into a vibrant symbol of the city.

The green glow: Maha Kumbh lit up with industry-leading solar lights

The introduction of the solar hybrid installation at such a large-scale event set a significant milestone for the adoption of renewable energy solutions in India. Underscoring its commitment to sustainability, Signify deployed SunStay Hybrid solar lights that boast 175 lm/w efficiency throughout the Kumbh Mela grounds. The light's robust, pressure die-cast housing ensures durability, while the hybrid design guarantees 100% lighting throughout the night, even in foggy conditions. This initiative is a step forward with solar energy, sustainably meeting the lighting needs of large-scale events and ensuring brighter paths for the devotees.

Girish K Chawla, Head of Professional Business, Signify Greater India, said, "In line with our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, we at Signify are proud to provide sustainable lighting solutions at one of the largest Hindu pilgrimages in India, Maha Kumbh 2025. This one of its kind mega-festivals, by UP government, Prayagraj Mela Administration, UPSTDC, UPPCL and UP tourism is truly recommendable. We believe that sustainable lighting can play a crucial role in creating a brighter and greener future. Our efforts at the Maha Kumbh serve as a testament to this belief, demonstrating how innovative lighting solutions can contribute to large-scale events while promoting environmental stewardship. We will continue to bring more such innovative and sustainable lighting solutions to communities across India."

An initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, is marked by significant celestial configurations occurring every 144 years, enhancing its spiritual importance. Signify is delighted by the positive feedback we have received so far on the Maha Kumbh 2025 lighting project, and we are sure to get a similar response from the crores of devotees expected to attend the event by February 26th. The project's success underscores Signify's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating positive impacts on communities.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

