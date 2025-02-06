NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 6: Signify, (Euronext: LIGHT) the world leader in lighting, has announced its association with dynamic superstar and Nation's love Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador. This alliance comes ahead of the summer season, reinforcing Signify's commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and customer centricity.

With Rashmika Mandanna, renowned for her stellar performances, style, and pan-India appeal, Signify aims to tap the younger audience that in increasing playing an eminent role in the country's consumption story. This association will mark a new chapter, as it strengthens the brand's commitment to inspire, celebrate and engage with consumers in India.

Commenting on the association Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD - Signify, Greater India, remarked, "At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations to our customers in line with our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision. We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Signify family as the brand ambassador for our Ecolink and Philips brands. Her vibrant personality and commitment to her craft align perfectly with our principles of innovation, utmost quality, and cutting across generations. We are sure that our upcoming association with her will be loved by customers across the nation."

Highlighting Signify's strategy Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, "Rashmika Mandanna, with her dynamic presence and integrity, truly embodies the values that Signify upholds. This partnership marks a new milestone in Signify's journey to engage the younger audience. With Rashmika on board, we look forward to further enhancing our engagement with the Indian consumers and kick off the season with our new high energy summer campaign."

Sharing her thoughts on the partnership, Rashmika Mandanna, said, I'm elated to join the Signify family and equally excited to embark on this journey, sharing their inspiring story with the world. Their 130-year legacy of innovation and quality speaks volumes, and I admire their commitment to sustainability and focus on creating lighting solutions that enhance people's lives."

Rashmika Mandanna will be representing the Signify brands in India, providing an opportunity to connect with a diverse audience. Loved for her style, grace, resilience, and charisma, Rashmika Mandanna's image harmonizes seamlessly with the brand ideals, facilitating a deeper and broader consumer engagement.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

