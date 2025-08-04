NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: Simta Astrix, India's leading high-performance window, door, and interior solution brand, made a huge mark at the 9th edition of the Architect & Interior Expo 2025. The event was flawlessly managed by BIG3 Exhibitions and witnessed the participation of the world's best minds in architecture and design. As the Diamond Sponsor, Simta Astrix's expansive and immersive display was one of the most talked-about experiences at the event, which took place from June 26 to 29 at Hall 1, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

With over 120 leading brands and 7000+ visitors, the expo was a mix of architects, builders, developers, interior designers, fabricators, and homeowners. Simta Astrix was at the heart of this expo, attracting waves of interest with its experiential and innovative product areas.

Simta Astrix went beyond traditional displays, especially with their uPVC modular interiors. Their stall was designed to look like a real living space, where individuals could best enjoy the potential of their offerings. Every Simta Astrix uPVC windows and doors, aluminium systems and more were carefully placed to facilitate interaction, discovery, and visualization of how these solutions can make living and business spaces better.

The Simta Astrix uPVC windows and doors stand was the highlight of the expo. Renowned for their long lifespan, energy efficiency, and high-end design, Simta Astrix's uPVC solutions exhibited smooth performance, enhanced insulation, and additional security advantages that homeowners, architects, and fabricators could experience and perceive for themselves. Each window and door design showcased the brand's focus on long-term performance and looks.

The Simta Astrix ABS line of doors was featured with its aesthetically pleasing finishes and termite-resistant construction. Featured in contemporary, classic, as well as minimalist designs, the doors were fitted into realistic residential and commercial environments, allowing visitors to envision the manner in which Simta Astrix ABS doors would be able to effortlessly makeover any interior space while providing low-maintenance upkeep.

In the Simta Astrix steel doors category, developers and builders discovered instant solutions to challenging problems. Constructed to be heavy-duty and long-lasting, these doors are perfect for residential and commercial properties where security and minimal maintenance are a priority.

Simta Astrix's System Aluminium range was the pick of the show. Guests discovered stylish aluminium sliding systems and architectural profiles that are functional yet gorgeous. Smooth gliding systems and thin profiles made these aluminium doors and windows stand out, showcasing the manner in which Simta Astrix is leading the way with new standards in modern building products.

Apart from Simta Astrix uPVC windows and doors, one of the most engaging displays was the Simta Astrix modular uPVC interior range. From uPVC kitchen cupboards and wardrobes to fashionable TV cabinets, the area was designed as a home interior in real life, with visitors able to touch, navigate through, and envision their own interiors reimagined with Simta Astrix interiors. This interactive display placed Simta Astrix not only as a top manufacturer, but as a total lifestyle solution provider for interiors.

With every single corner of its booth, Simta Astrix reaffirmed its leadership of India's windows, doors, and interior solutions manufacturer by combining innovation, quality, and practicality.

This smart setup helped people reimagine their homes from the doors and windows to complete interior solutions all in one place. The interactive and realistic showcase was praised by industry professionals and homeowners alike, making Simta Astrix a highlight of the 4-day Expo.

The Simta Astrix Stall was buzzing with activity as architects, builders, developers, and fabricators engaged directly with the team. For many existing partners, it was a chance to reaffirm their relationship with the brand, while new visitors discovered the possibilities Simta Astrix brings to the table.

Simta Astrix's presence as Diamond Sponsor showcased its leadership in quality and innovation. The brand stood out not just through product variety but also through the quality of presentation, professionalism, and public engagement. In this Architect & Interior Expo 2025 Simta Astrix clearly highlighted why they remains a trusted choice for fabricators, builders, developers and homeowners across India.

